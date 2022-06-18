You'll want to read this
Happy Father’s Day weekend, everyone!
To say thank you for supporting The Ink, I wanted to share links to some pieces of writing (and one poem) that are worthy of your time this weekend.
This post is for supporting subscribers. If you haven’t yet become one and want to make it official with us, today is the day!
“Freedom isn’t free and Democrats must convince Americans that Republicans should pay a price for the party’s obstruction of democratic norms and being out of step with public opinion.” [The Hill]