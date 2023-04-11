The other day, I saw a tweet that first made me laugh and then gave me hope.

If you haven’t been following the controversy, Bud Light recently became the target of attacks from the right wing over its pro-LGBTQ marketing.

In a hilarious spectacle, several prominent right-wingers, including Kid Rock, filmed themselves shooting cases of Bud Light that, seemingly unbeknownst to them, they had probably paid for with their own money. They were shooting their own money.

But, anyway, to the point of this open thread: Then I saw the Twitter post. And it resonated with so much of what I found reporting THE PERSUADERS: that more voters, and citizens, than we realize aren’t neatly sorted into Woke America and MAGA America — that many, many of our neighbors basically have their hearts in the right place, don’t know all the right terms, are still figuring things out, but, with a little bit of patient organizing, can be brought solidly onto the side of tolerance.

The case of what I would call the Bud Light Moderate goes to the heart of a question you have heard me ask before: Is there space among the woke for the still-waking?

So for today’s open thread — available to supporting subscribers who make this newsletter possible — my question is: Do you see these Bud Light Moderates in your own lives and communities — and what do you think it will take to win them over durably to the side of acceptance and freedom for people of every background?

