The other day, I saw a tweet that first made me laugh and then gave me hope.
If you haven’t been following the controversy, Bud Light recently became the target of attacks from the right wing over its pro-LGBTQ marketing.
In a hilarious spectacle, several prominent right-wingers, including Kid Rock, filmed themselves shooting cases of Bud Light that, seemingly unbeknownst to them, they had probably paid for with their own money. They were shooting their own money.
But, anyway, to the point of this open thread: Then I saw the Twitter post. And it resonated with so much of what I found reporting THE PERSUADERS: that more voters, and citizens, than we realize aren’t neatly sorted into Woke America and MAGA America — that many, many of our neighbors basically have their hearts in the right place, don’t know all the right terms, are still figuring things out, but, with a little bit of patient organizing, can be brought solidly onto the side of tolerance.
The case of what I would call the Bud Light Moderate goes to the heart of a question you have heard me ask before: Is there space among the woke for the still-waking?
So for today’s open thread — available to supporting subscribers who make this newsletter possible — my question is: Do you see these Bud Light Moderates in your own lives and communities — and what do you think it will take to win them over durably to the side of acceptance and freedom for people of every background?
My entire in-law family is the equivalent of Bud Light moderates, even if they aren’t beer drinkers. They are kind people who are tired of working very hard and seeing their families and their communities slip into poverty. They may not know the right words or completely understand the issues, but they are open to persuasion. The problem is a lot of them live in areas the DNC doesn’t invest in, where there isn’t a lot of good information sources. You wake up when the suns rays reach you, but if you are surrounded by darkness your going to need some help. And we need to speak in their language (like the Twitter post) and not in the rarified words of university.
Not the same issue, exactly, but similar: My husband and I recently bought an electric vehicle, a VW id.4. We leave it in the parking area when we know his music students are coming over. When some of them and their parents, who are mostly on the Bud Light side, express interest in exploring it, we extol its virtues. And when they hear we have not been to a gas station for over 2 months, they almost turn green with envy. I am becoming a stronger believer in exposure to different points of view. Thanks for the invitation to discuss this, Anand!