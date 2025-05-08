Will the press fight or fold?
My conversation with media leaders from The New York Times, Reuters, and CNN
Hello from London, where I am this week for the legendary editor Tina Brown’s annual conclave (the other one) of journalists.
We spent all of yesterday at the Royal Institute of British Architects discussing and debating the future of media, of the freedom of expression, of accountability and democracy. It was sobering and inspiring.
Last night, I got to meet and spend a few minutes chatting with Yulia Navalnaya, the fearless widow of the slain Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny. What a force.
I spoke on the opening panel. I represented The Ink, alongside leaders at slightly bigger publications: Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times; Alessandra Galloni, editor in chief of Reuters; and Brian Stelter, chief media analyst at CNN.
We had a spirited conversation about whether the media is standing up to Trump, why not if not, whether independent media (a.k.a. Substacks and podcasts) are filling a void, why I refuse to own an amusement park, and how the press needs to evolve.
Enjoy, and tell me your thoughts: Where do you think the future of truth-telling — and accountability itself — will come from?
I hope the press is in the fight for truth and justice for the duration. I think it will!
I only wish the press will spend more time on what Trump does and not what he says.
The corporate press has prioritized profit over people. Your question is answered by the actions of the press, not their words.