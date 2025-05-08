Hello from London, where I am this week for the legendary editor Tina Brown’s annual conclave (the other one) of journalists.

We spent all of yesterday at the Royal Institute of British Architects discussing and debating the future of media, of the freedom of expression, of accountability and democracy. It was sobering and inspiring.

Last night, I got to meet and spend a few minutes chatting with Yulia Navalnaya, the fearless widow of the slain Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny. What a force.

I spoke on the opening panel. I represented The Ink, alongside leaders at slightly bigger publications: Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times; Alessandra Galloni, editor in chief of Reuters; and Brian Stelter, chief media analyst at CNN.

We had a spirited conversation about whether the media is standing up to Trump, why not if not, whether independent media (a.k.a. Substacks and podcasts) are filling a void, why I refuse to own an amusement park, and how the press needs to evolve.

Enjoy, and tell me your thoughts: Where do you think the future of truth-telling — and accountability itself — will come from?

Leave a comment