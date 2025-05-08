The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob Graziano's avatar
Jacob Graziano
5h

I hope the press is in the fight for truth and justice for the duration. I think it will!

I only wish the press will spend more time on what Trump does and not what he says.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Moore's avatar
Christopher Moore
5h

The corporate press has prioritized profit over people. Your question is answered by the actions of the press, not their words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture