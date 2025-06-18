Join us today, Wednesday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we go live with Omar El Akkad, the author of One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This. Today’s discussion will be on Substack Live; watch on desktop at The Ink or join us from your phone or tablet with the Substack app.

Last weekend was… a lot. The assassination of a state congresswoman and her spouse in Minnesota. War between Israel and Iran. Donald Trump’s horrific (and thinly attended) military birthday party. And the continuing tragedy of Gaza. There was also hope, as millions gathered in the streets across the United States to reject Trump’s authoritarianism — but is it enough?

Today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk to author Omar El Akkad about One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, and what the book and its message mean in these times. With authoritarians consolidating power and an even bigger war on the horizon, can we continue to believe that “courage is the most potent contagion”? Is it realistic to hope that “one day things will change”?

In our Sunday thread this week, one reader wondered if dominance and oppression are intrinsic to the human experience. Another took issue with the very premise of One Day, offering that “Those who weren’t against this never will be.” A third wondered if El Akkad would agree with Timothy Snyder that “we must not stop engaging with those we disagree with.” And several of you commented that you were comforted and inspired by participating in No Kings protests this past weekend, and encouraged by the peaceful, like-minded community that surrounded you as you marched, and in some cases, danced.

If you missed Sunday’s post (click on the link below to revisit our discussion guide with this week’s questions) or you have further thoughts you’d like us to share with the author when we meet later today, drop them in the comments below.

And spread the word about The Ink Book Club, and how this book has helped you forge a better understanding of how and why our democracy is in crisis.

