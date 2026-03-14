Happy Saturday, Ink Readers!

It’s been yet another chaotic week: expanding war in the Middle East, a Secretary of Defense set on making war crimes government policy, and new evidence of the overwhelming scale of this administration’s corruption emerging nearly every day. This weekend, we’d bet you’re hoping for some rest and relaxation, a few nice surprises at the Oscars, and a little time to catch up on everything you’ve missed. We’re hoping you’ll do a little reading with us, as we delve further into the inner workings of our world, with some great readings on how and why we got here, the goals of our aspiring machine overlords, living with rattlesnakes and other prickly neighbors, and much more.

Among the questions we’ll explore in today’s Weekend Reads:

How did a bunch of MAGA misfits nearly overturn an election?

Why are we doing regime change again — when we’re so bad at it?

Are the most divorced guys of all time destroying America?

What can we learn from our slithery, venomous neighbors?

What happens when a postmodern president goes to war?

Will you find yourself working for an A.I.?

Everyone says otherwise — but is this just who we are?

And music, as always — this week, from a generation-spanning Dutch jazz trio

We do what we do at The Ink to help you understand these times. If this community keeps you sane, join us today. It’s your support that makes this happen.

Inside the plot to steal an election