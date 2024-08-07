In introducing the nation to her new running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a rundown of his jobs and accomplishments. But one story, buried in that list, stood out as a reflection of the deepest promise of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

It goes like this. It’s the 1990s. Walz is still in his pre-politician days. He’s a teacher. And a coach. A football coach, in fact. And when a gay student asks him, in those still quite prejudiced days, to be the faculty sponsor for the first gay-straight alliance at the school, Walz comes to an insight worth dwelling on. He realizes that, of all the faculty at the school, there will be special power in a football coach embracing the cause.

And so he says yes.

The story stuck with us, because sometimes it doesn’t just matter what is being stood up for but also who is standing up for it.

Sure, the French teacher or the theater teacher or the longstanding lesbian on faculty in that kind of situation can serve as faculty advisor. But in this case, it mattered that a football coach might do it. It robbed certain hatreds of their power, and suggested new possibilities.

This story, it would seem, is a helpful window into the promise of a Walz candidacy and vice presidency.