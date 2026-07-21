The.Ink

The.Ink

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Jan's avatar
Jan
1d

Homelessness is a gut wrenching issue on its own, especially if a loved one is homeless.

No wonder you're sapped...I lost my 21 yr old son after finally making him leave our home as a result of living with his drug addiction for five painful years. Rehab after rehab, police encounter after police encounter, lie after lie... I was going down the toilet with him, and told him he had to leave. He lasted 3 months on his own, and I've been left with PTSD reactions every time I encounter someone else who has no home.

You've needed recovery time, and will continue to need it! Go easy on yourself.

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2 replies by Anand Giridharadas and others
Leslie Spotz's avatar
Leslie Spotz
1d

A powerful essay. Some things are worth waiting for. Best wishes on your book.

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