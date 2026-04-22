Why conspiracy theories are booming
A conversation about the Epstein files, convened by The Drift
Why is conspiracy theorizing on the rise?
The other day, I, along with a group of other panelists, discussed this question and others in a conversation about the Epstein files, hosted by The Drift, a literary magazine that I highly recommend to you.
Some of what I said in reply:
Conspiratorial thinking rises and falls at different moments in history, depending on what’s going on in a society. When inequality rises — there’s a lot of research supporting this — conspiracy thinking goes up. When life doesn’t feel fair to a lot of people, conspiracy thinking goes up. The public may be wrong about the names, wrong about the players, wrong about the mechanisms. But are they right that the way their health care works is essentially a high-functioning conspiracy? If Washington works the way it does, is that a conspiracy? People are grappling in the dark for explanations about why cause doesn’t equal effect anymore, why effort doesn’t lead to reward anymore, why nothing seems linear, why all the things they’re supposed to do don’t work. And into that space, conspiracies enter.
For the rest of this very interesting, wide-ranging conversation, check out The Drift.
Also, we have a government that continuously lies and holds critical secrets, that denies clearly factual information, and is erasing concrete historical references. And is itself continuously spreading conspiracy assertions placing itself as the victim. And then there’s the monetized click baiting on social media.
Step 1: Draw up a petition (From Congress - since POTUS#47 is avoiding them) stating , as it DOES.that under Constitutional LAW a President cannot deploy the Military for reasons only he wishes to assert, but must get the APPROVAL of the Senate AND House.
Step 2: Form a bipartisan COMMITTEE to present POTUS#47 with the petition, and charge him with ‘Unconstitutional Acts’ re the Venezuelan offensive and BOTH attacks on Iran, including the illegal ongoing War.
Step3: OCCUPY the Oval Office - an old school “sit in”, and refuse to leave until the Committee debates the issues of:
- a compulsory medical & psychological assessment of the President
- an independent audit of the Treasury
- an independent study of the bogus info being forced by Kennedy
- setting up FBI teams to ascertain the legality of ALL deportations since Jan 2025
- examination of the Trump family’s BitCoin profits
- COMPLETE EPSTEIN FILES and FULL DISCLOSURE
Step 4: Live video feed of these proceedings.
Step 5: Public recognition of THE PEOPLE’S RIGHT TO BE THERE - ABILITY TO ADDRESS THE POTUS - AND EXPECTATION THAT THE OWNERSHIP ‘BY THEMSELVES’ OF THE OVAL OFFICE TO BE 1. RECOGNIZED BY POTUS #47, 2. RESPECTED BY POTUS #47, 3. ALLOWED TO CONTINUE UNTIL SUCH TIME AS POTUS #47 AGREES WITH THE DEMANDS OF THE LEGAL PETITION.
EITHER AMERICANS HAVE RIGHTS AND ‘OWNERSHIP’ OF THEIR GOVERNMENT AND ITS PROPERTIES…OR A DICTATORSHIP HAS REPLACED THE USA’S DEMOCRACY…
… WHICH IS IT? 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♀️
Step 6: MAKE HISTORY