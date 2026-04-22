The.Ink

The.Ink

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Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
18h

Also, we have a government that continuously lies and holds critical secrets, that denies clearly factual information, and is erasing concrete historical references. And is itself continuously spreading conspiracy assertions placing itself as the victim. And then there’s the monetized click baiting on social media.

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Jean hanlon's avatar
Jean hanlon
17h

Step 1: Draw up a petition (From Congress - since POTUS#47 is avoiding them) stating , as it DOES.that under Constitutional LAW a President cannot deploy the Military for reasons only he wishes to assert, but must get the APPROVAL of the Senate AND House.

Step 2: Form a bipartisan COMMITTEE to present POTUS#47 with the petition, and charge him with ‘Unconstitutional Acts’ re the Venezuelan offensive and BOTH attacks on Iran, including the illegal ongoing War.

Step3: OCCUPY the Oval Office - an old school “sit in”, and refuse to leave until the Committee debates the issues of:

- a compulsory medical & psychological assessment of the President

- an independent audit of the Treasury

- an independent study of the bogus info being forced by Kennedy

- setting up FBI teams to ascertain the legality of ALL deportations since Jan 2025

- examination of the Trump family’s BitCoin profits

- COMPLETE EPSTEIN FILES and FULL DISCLOSURE

Step 4: Live video feed of these proceedings.

Step 5: Public recognition of THE PEOPLE’S RIGHT TO BE THERE - ABILITY TO ADDRESS THE POTUS - AND EXPECTATION THAT THE OWNERSHIP ‘BY THEMSELVES’ OF THE OVAL OFFICE TO BE 1. RECOGNIZED BY POTUS #47, 2. RESPECTED BY POTUS #47, 3. ALLOWED TO CONTINUE UNTIL SUCH TIME AS POTUS #47 AGREES WITH THE DEMANDS OF THE LEGAL PETITION.

EITHER AMERICANS HAVE RIGHTS AND ‘OWNERSHIP’ OF THEIR GOVERNMENT AND ITS PROPERTIES…OR A DICTATORSHIP HAS REPLACED THE USA’S DEMOCRACY…

… WHICH IS IT? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♀️

Step 6: MAKE HISTORY

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