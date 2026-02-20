In today’s letter: The former Prince Andrew’s arrest suggests that nobody is above the law — if those entrusted with enforcing the law will act.

Yesterday, Thames Valley police mounted a surprise raid on Wood Farm, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been living since his eviction from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and arrested the former prince — the first arrest of a member of the British royal family since 1647.

Andrew — who’s since been released, though the investigation continues — was detained on suspicion of “misconduct in public office.” More specifically, the British government suspects, based on the latest email releases, that he may have passed state secrets to Jeffrey Epstein.

The arrest of a king’s brother is obviously a big deal — an upheaval — in the U.K. But it has implications on this side of the pond, too.

And that has to do with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s statements to Congress last week.