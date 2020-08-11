Who is Kamala Harris?
Reacquaint yourself with Joe Biden's newly selected running mate
The New Yorker: “The Presidential candidate has been criticized as a defender of the status quo. Can she prove that she’s a force for change?”
The New York Times: “The 2020 Democratic field has been defined by its turbulence, with some contenders rising, others dropping out and two more jumping in just this month. Yet there is only one candidate who rocketed to the top tier and then plummeted in early state polls to the low single digits: Ms. Harris.”
The Atlantic: “Kamala Harris—the Democratic presidential hopeful and 54-year-old junior senator from California—is a prosecutor by training. She knows well that any misstep, anything you say or do, can and will be held against you. Her fundamental, almost constitutional, understanding of this has made her cautious, at times enragingly so.”
Politico: “As a presidential contender, running against opponents who openly disdain elites and big money, she has emphasized not only her reputation as a take-no-prisoners prosecutor but also the humbleness of her roots…Her rise, however, was propelled in and by a very different milieu. In this less explored piece of her past, Harris used as a launching pad the tightly knit world of San Francisco high society, navigating early on this rarefied world of influence and opulence, charming and partying with movers and shakers—ably cultivating relationships with VIPs who would become friends and also backers and donors of every one of her political campaigns, tapping into deep pockets and becoming a popular figure in a small world dominated by a handful of powerful families.”
The Wall Street Journal: “Candidate cites civil-rights activism of her Indian-born mother and grandfather as she tries to gain traction.”
The Los Angeles Times: “The progressive Indian grandfather who inspired Kamala Harris.”
Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Getty
Howdy brother,
Look no further than where I live, Eagle CO, for why Trump will be re-elected.
According to today's Denver Post poll, Boebert is tied with Diane Mitsch Bush for the 3rd Congressional District seat:
https://www.denverpost.com/2020/08/13/3rd-congressional-district-colorado-boebert-mitsch-bush/
Mitsch Bush is basically a Reagan Democrat. Boebert, is a QAnon believer.
Boebert will do nothing for the rural towns she represents, but she'll promise them the world - "drill, baby, drill". While Mitsch Bush won't instantly turn the economy around in rural CO either, her policies will at least get things moving in the right direction.
This race shouldn't be close. But it is. In fact I think Boebert will win.
What Democrats and I think you miss, is that you've lost connection to rural America, the working man/woman, and people low in the socio economic ladder. Thomas Frank nails it in Listen Liberal and his latest book, The People NO.
Democrats entire message should be based on farming, rural America, made in America, and rebuilding the most broken down cities/towns in our country. Instead, they're talking about policies that the people they left behind years ago have just about no connection to.
Folks in Craig, CO, would love to own an electric car. But they can't afford one. Renewable energy? All they hear is "ban fracking". When fracking was booming, that was just about the only time when they made enough money to take a vacation, or even dream about sending their kids to college.
You, me, and readers here know that renewable energy is where it's at. It's better, cheaper, faster, and safer. But what the Democrats haven't done, what they're still not doing, is telling people in Craig CO how that adds up to a paycheck. Not just a paycheck, a good paycheck.
It's great to talk about Universal Healthcare. But what Democrats miss is that these people mostly don't like to take government handouts. They'd rather die. Government handouts is what their parents were against, and their parents parents were against.
The Democrats biggest with Universal Healthcare is messaging. Because while these folks are against handouts, they want to live a long and healthy life, so they can see their grandkids grow up.
The protests were a huge setback for the Democrats. Because what came out of was the wrong message - defund the police, take down the statues, BLM, etc.
My neighbors aren't racists. But they do believe in law and order. They don't believe that slavery was a good thing. But it's part of our history and history shouldn't be erased. Black Lives Matter? They're all for it. But what about their lives? They're struggling too.
The people at the top of the Democratic party don't get it, they haven't for years. Their messaging and focus is all wrong.
Your book Winners, was right on. When I've talked about it with my neighbors they agree. They don't like, that a few companies are in control. But they like that Amazon Prime saves them money.
They voted for Trump because they believed him. Now, I think they're skeptical of him. But still. Democrats have no connection to them. Because, years ago Democrats became the party of the people you wrote about in Winners.
A lot of my neighbors voted for Obama. But then they saw more of the same - lining his cabinet with Harvard grads, bailouts to the banks. Rich people getting richer. Now Obama has a phat pad in the Hamptons and they're no better, or worse off.
You guys here and on Twitter can go on and on about how bad Trump is. You're right. But that's not going to change anything. You wanna change things? Come have lunch at Lauren Boebert's restaurant - The Shooters Grill, in Rifle, CO. Go visit Craig, CO and talk with locals. Go spend some time in rural America.
Until you do, expect more of the same.
peace and love,
The Politico article makes it sound like cultivating VIP backers is unusual for people running for office and is a contradiction with her background. Two things can be true at the same time: you can come from humble roots *and* cultivate wealthy backers as you navigate electoral campaigns.