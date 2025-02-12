If you’re looking to find your way around the southerly parts of North America this week, you’ve probably noticed that Google Maps has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to suit President Trump’s tastes. Other services (Apple and Microsoft, for instance) are following suit, though there are some holdouts, like mapping pioneer MapQuest.

Map users so far seem unhappy with the change.

This kind of Newspeak has real consequences, however. The Associated Press — to its credit — has refused to acknowledge the name change in its coverage, and has been punished, with its reporters barred from the Oval Office.

"Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP's speech not only severely impedes the public's access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment."

On a related note, we’ve talked before about how Trump’s saber-rattling over acquiring Greenland, however ridiculous it might seem, is also no joke. And Congressional Republicans appear to be taking it seriously…or something like that.

Georgia Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter — who may have brought on the Grinch as a consultant — has introduced a bill authorizing the opening of negotiations to buy the not-for-sale island. And to rename it. Seriously.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland. President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

Mitch McConnell, the last institutionalist

The Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence today, in a party-line vote, as expected. Well, almost.

Despite many expressions of concern in the run-up to the vote, only one Republican was willing to vote against her: Senator Mitch McConnell, the man who broke America. As he put it

“The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment.”

The confirmation ushers in what is certain to be an extremely weird phase for American diplomacy.

The kids are alright

On that note, during his first big trip abroad, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has demonstrated his own diplomatic prowess by managing to alienate Ukraine, NATO, and a bunch of middle schoolers he was set to address at a base school in Stuttgart, Germany. An eighth-grader at Patch Middle School organized the walkout, in protest of Hegseth’s segregationist “anti-DEI” policies.

“There was this great sense of community and belonging,” the student, who spoke anonymously due to concerns about potential backlash from Trump supporters, told the Post. “Like we’re not alone, because so many kids came out.”

And as for Hegseth’s diplomatic efforts, he appears to have opened talks with U.S. allies on ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine by… agreeing to give the Russians pretty much what they’ve wanted all along.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said. And he added that any security guarantees offered to Ukraine “must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.” “To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine,” he said. Hegseth also said that a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders, before Russia invaded Crimea and eastern Ukraine, “is an unrealistic objective.”

Whether this is a genius rope-a-dope remains to be seen. Future moves, of course, should be better informed once Director Gabbard takes the reins of U.S. intelligence efforts…

Image: Google Maps