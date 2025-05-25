Happy Sunday before Memorial Day, and welcome back to The Ink Book Club! This week, we’re wrapping up our conversation around Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s Abundance, which has prompted such smart insights from thousands of you. We’ll meet for a live discussion this Wednesday, May 28, at 12:30 Eastern (invite a friend!) to get your feedback on Anand’s interview this past week with the authors, and download our closing thoughts on whether the “abundance agenda” ultimately offers a viable blueprint for the future. And to that end, we have some questions for you to reflect on below.

Share

ALSO, we are excited to announce that…drumroll, please…our second selection for The Ink Book Club will be One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, by Omar El Akkad. This searing nonfiction debut by the author of American War has rightfully been compared to James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time. El Akkad is an Egyptian-born, American novelist and reporter who’s covered Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo. In this provocative melding of memoir, reportage, and primal scream, he powerfully raises his voice to question the clouded moral vision of a West that remains complicit in or indifferent to the obliteration of the Palestinian people — and much else. We’ll dig in over the coming weeks, and on Wednesday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, the author will join us for a live conversation. Meanwhile, how do you parse the title of the book? Also, why is this topic so tough to confront?

The Book Club is open to all supporting subscribers, so if you’d like to take part in our discussions and haven’t yet signed up, we invite you to join us now.

A special offer

Our friends at Alfred A. Knopf have given us 50 copies of Omar El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This to give away, so we’re holding a drawing to get those books out to 50 of you. Like the Book Club, this giveaway is open to paid subscribers to The Ink, so if you want a chance at a free copy, please join us today and fill out the form below the jump.

And, after that, the final discussion guide of Abundance.