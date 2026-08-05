The.Ink

The.Ink

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
3h

Thank you so much for replaying this conversation. Ever since I first heard it, I’ve been carrying Abdul’s words in me, hoping for what he envisions. I have limited means, and he is the only candidate I donate to monthly, or at all, and I’m in Oregon, not Michigan. I’m so glad to hear his words and ideas again! Thank you!

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Deb's avatar
Deb
4h

Abdul’s thoughts track pretty closely with mine. Especially when he talks about the factors that drove people to vote for t. We definitely have work to do to create conditions that work for all people. I hope Abdul prevails…..

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