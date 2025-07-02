As a reminder, we won’t be hosting a live discussion today — copies of Karim Dimechkie’s The Uproar have just been shipped to our giveaway winners (we’ll be alterting everyone soon with shipping details), and since not everyone has had a chance to pick up a copy, we’re holding off until next week. But we know a lot of you already want to discuss the book. Still need to order a copy? Just click on the cover below for a link to order the book.

So this morning, we launched a brand new The Ink Book Club offering: Live chat! We have posed a couple of questions in the chat, which we invite you to contemplate and engage with (or pose your own questions about the book). You can join the thread anytime by clicking on the link below. We’d love to have everyone posting throughout the day!

We raise this question because it reminds us of what we’re witnessing in the larger culture—that it’s apparently now okay to have billions of dollars and pull back on philanthropy, spend tens of millions on an over-the-top wedding, or sell perfume from the Oval Office. Far from expressing virtue, the oligarchs are now indulging in the kind of thing the philosopher Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (who we talked to earlier this year) calls “vice signaling.”

So join us on the chat as we discuss how we engage with performative goodness v. blatant badness, or the other way around.

How to participate in the Book Club

We’ll post questions — our discussion guide — every Sunday and Wednesday, and each Wednesday, we’ll meet for a discussion with the Club, host a chat thread, or have a visit from an author or other special guest. Look out for posts each week with further details.

