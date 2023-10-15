In a bleak moment for our country and the world, one of the great pleasures of the last year was getting to meet so many of you.

As I traveled the country and overseas to talk about The Persuaders and the possibility and practice of changing minds in this chaotic and divisive time, I encountered so many members of the Ink community in bookstores and civic halls and on the street.

And if I picked up one thing from those meetings above all, it was this: You are tired of despair. Tired of shaking your fists at the TV. Tired of waiting for heroes to swoop in and save your country and world. Tired of feeling on edge all the time. Tired of waking up and dreading the news. Tired of feeling like nothing will ever change.

In two days, the paperback of The Persuaders enters the world, and I am determined to use its release — and the book clubs and wider reading that inevitably come with a softer cover and better deal — to spread some hopeful answers to those feelings, which I don’t think are confined to Ink readers! I would love for you to join me in this conversation about what you can do now where you are to get the world you want.

As grim as the world feels right now, it is more important than ever to avoid the doom loop of pessimism about other people — about your own fellow citizens. That is lesson No. 1 of The Persuaders. So today, for a special edition of Weekend Reads, I want to share with you some of the people and work that inspire me on that score.

If you are interested in bringing The Persuaders to your book club (I might even Zoom in if you share the info!), this is a conversation I want more and more of us to be having — a conversation about how we continue to choose hope and faith in other people and continue to make the personal choices we all can to make thriving, inclusive, multi-racial democracy where we all can flourish more plausible.

These days, I often observe our social discourse about anything, everything, and feel like we have collectively lost our minds and lost our ability to talk to each other and think together about anything. I don’t believe this is our fate. There are better ways.

In the coming weeks, I will share details of a live online session where we can discuss these issues together, as they show up in your lives and your various communities.

But for now, here are some sources below that have been important in my thinking.

As one of the people whose podcast I link to below likes to say, We make the future.

We make the future.

“‘Starting where people are at’ isn't just a fundamental of organizing, it's an organizer’s superpower…When I am meeting a new potential member, I want to understand how they see the world, and in this meeting I do not need, or expect, them to be where I am at.” [The Fundamentals of Organizing, by George Goehl]

“Stop being afraid of the opposition and stop thinking about how to react. It terrifies me to see the amount of time that we waste thinking about them and what are we going to do with them? We can't do anything with them. It's draining, it's emotionally and mentally draining. It drains our resources. It drains everyone. And to me, it doesn't make sense to do that. They will exist. They will prepare their agenda and they will do their job. What we have to do is work double, harder, better.” [Words to Win By]

“‘The lesson I’m most focused on right now,’ [Loretta] Ross says, ‘is the importance of maintaining hope.’” [The Washington Post]

“We can’t be afraid to establish a base that is larger than the people we feel comfortable with.” [The New Yorker]

And watch a voter change their mind on transgender rights right in front of your eyes: “I never really thought about all that like that. But that makes sense.”