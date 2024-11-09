The electoral loss has been a shattering blow, and the end, for now at least, of a vision of America’s future. But Trump’s return does not mean the end of millions of Americans’ ideals. Instead, it means it is time to understand what brought us to this point, rethink things, and set out on a new path. As we wrote Wednesday morning:

What is important now is to find the right way forward, to lend the love and support the people around you will need in the coming days and weeks and years, and to give yourself that love, too. And not to lose hope. How can we go on right now? Where can we locate hope? Can the grueling years ahead also be a time of rethinking and rebuilding, so that another country from this becomes possible again?

We’ve collected some of the best, most critical writing that seeks to explain and help us understand what’s happened this week, and begins the difficult work of imagining the future — the democratic future we deserve.

But first, we encourage you to read Anand’s reflections on what we owe to one another and ourselves now — and how to build the relationships that can sustain us through the difficult times ahead.

In times like these we are entering, when it will become harder to have systems that are kind, interpersonal kindness will matter more. It shouldn’t have to, but it will. Having each other’s backs will matter more. Checking in on your friends will matter more. Letting people sleep on your couch will matter more. Cooking for people who are sick will matter more. We should not be in a situation where the burden of care shifts so radically from the center to the edges, from a coordinated system to an ad hoc network, but it is where we are headed. And we will all be called on in the times ahead to be for each other what, in a better time, the system would be.

These Weekend Reads posts are normally for our paying subscribers, who make what we do possible here. But at the end of this difficult week, we’re making it available free to everyone.

We hope The Ink will be essential to the thinking and reimagining and reckoning and doing that all lie ahead. We want to thank you for being a part of what we are and what we do, and we promise you that this community is going to find every way possible to be there for you in the times that lie ahead and be there for this country and for what it can be still.

Readings

Remaking America

The best moment of the Harris campaign was the very beginning, when she got a chance to embody the collective sigh of relief at Joe Biden’s decision to bow out, and to offer something new. From there, it was all downhill. She and those around her seemed to think that purely superficial changes would prove sufficient. Harris pointedly refused to offer any criticism of the incumbent administration, or even suggest any way in which she differed from it. Whenever prompted on this score, she simply reiterated that she was not the same person as Joe Biden (or Donald Trump). Her surrogates and supporters often reacted with contempt, scorn, and even racism toward those who thought it fair to ask for something more. In this fashion, she squandered the wide lead she had opened in the summer. Although food insecurity and poverty—especially child poverty—had increased significantly after the expiration of pandemic relief measures, and inflation had outpaced earnings for tens of millions of Americans, Harris eventually settled into a campaign roadshow of billionaires, celebrities, and neocon Republican defectors, advocating for an ill-defined status quo. It was a rerun of Hillary Clinton’s “America is already great”: tone-deaf, incompetently targeted at a nonexistent moderate Republican voter, and often expressly hostile toward part of its own nominal base. [Dissent]

The Democratic communication deficit

There is simply no way that progressive content creators can compete. So, they burn out, they quit, and this further constrains the left’s ability to build a powerful leftist influencer ecosystem that could even begin to rival conservative influencers' reach and power All of these things could change significantly if the Democratic party had any interest in supporting the independent media ecosystem on the left, but leftist creators have been repeatedly shunned by the Democratic party establishment. [User Mag]

Think labor

Allow me to suggest to you one concrete thing that you can do, in the event of a political catastrophe, that will actually matter: Join a union. If you, like most people, work a job that is not unionized, you should make it your project to organize and unionize that workplace. This is something that I say so frequently that it risks fading into the background, just another mantra repeated by some person with their own pet idea. But I am saying it today, in this context, because it is, in fact, the precise sort of solution that millions of people will be grasping for if things go poorly. And it will not occur to most of those people, so they will do all the other things. Do not fall into that trap. Fix in your mind, right now, the fact that “resisting” the sort of changes that might come about during four more years of The Bad Man requires not just rage and donations and protests—it requires the construction of competing power centers that can stand up to a weaponized version of the government. Organized labor should be that power center. It is what The Resistance is looking for. You can help make it a reality. [How Things Work]

Elections and actions

In Ireland structures facilitating direct democracy won a constitutional amendment to defend reproductive autonomy, first through a Citizens’ Assembly and then a referendum. Citizens’ Assemblies convene a group of citizens chosen by sortition to discuss and decide matters of public importance, bringing in panels of experts to inform the process. When given a chance to decide together — not as atomized individuals at a polling booth but as an organized body with responsibility to the public good — a randomly selected group of Irish people did something that surprised the world. After a year and a half of informed and careful deliberation, the group came out in support for reproductive rights and called for a national referendum on legalizing abortion. Shortly thereafter, in May 2018, an overwhelming majority of the Irish public voted their agreement, enshrining reproductive rights into law. [Hammer & Hope]

Our oligarchs

In the three-week interregnum between President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate and his eventual departure from the race, some of the most important voices were the megadonors—the shadow party within the party. And in the punch-drunk weeks that followed, as Harris set out to define what her candidacy would be about, everyone from Mark Cuban to Barry Diller to Reid Hoffman came forward with the same suggestion—that perhaps Harris could replace Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan, who has been the tip of the spear of the current administration’s anti-trust enforcement. When the people funding the campaign are naming the bureaucrats they want fired, that’s oligarchy, too. [Mother Jones]

Trump’s Napoleon complex

Implicit in this charge, and long before the emergence of authoritarian movements of the twentieth century and our own recent time, Marx glimpsed something different, and far more unsettling. Bonapartism was not a political movement that expressed the interests of a particular class; it was a movement born from the dissolution of class, the displacement of real interest by mere fantasies of interest that grow ever more powerful as the realm of the symbolic takes on a life of its own. [Boston Review]

The seeds of a pro-democracy future

Resilience seems a good frame to think about this campaign, which failed as an effort to elect Harris but can continue as a pro-democracy movement. As I wrote a few days ago, the campaign has laid the foundation for such a movement, and our organizing, messaging, fund-raising, canvassing, conversing, and strategizing was not in vain. The new networks, circuits of communication, memes, slogans, and images that came out of this period will not disappear just because we did not prevail. The experiences and knowledge and connections we gained in this process will help us in the years to come as we organize to win back whatever freedoms we lose and remain vocal and visible in the face of attempts to silence us. [Lucid]

It’s the economy…

[P]eople experience inflation as psychologically destabilizing, fostering a sense that things are out of control, a frame of mind that leaves them open to the lures of an authoritarian strongman. On social media, I saw bizarre dismissals of concerns about inflation, with one prominent liberal economist blaming the media for inventing it — specifically, by newspaper owners who wanted their taxes cut under Trump II and had their reporters write accordingly. Did any of these economists ever buy a bag of groceries and recoil at the cost? Some left economists acknowledged inflation, but blamed it on an outburst of greed, as if greed isn’t a constant in capitalist economies. Where was that greed in 2019, when inflation was low, and where has it gone in 2024 as inflation has receded? [Jacobin]

Leaving it to the states

During Trump’s first term, California sued more than 100 times over his rules and regulatory rollbacks. Bonta said his team has preemptively written briefs and tested arguments to challenge many of the policies they expect the former president to pursue over the next four years: passing a national abortion ban and restricting access to abortion medication; revoking California’s waiver to regulate its own automobile tailpipe emissions and overruling its commitment to transition to zero-emission vehicles; ending protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children; undermining the state’s extensive gun control laws, including for assault weapons, 3D-printed firearms and ghost guns; implementing voter identification requirements; and attacking civil rights for transgender youth. [Times of San Diego]

The progressive values of MAGA voters

The reality is more complicated. In some cases, it's people who are busy and disconnected, making them vulnerable to the pressures to give up real news in favor of an easily accessed and more pleasant diet of social media garbage. In other cases, as Beyerstein noted, it's people who long to have their bigotries justified, and so choose lies over facts. Evidenced by the willingness to vote for progressive policies, many clearly aren't stupid. They can read a ballot and understand the value of a minimum wage raise or protection for abortion. But when they're just looking at a name on that ballot and have to rely on outside information for context? It's hard to understand your choices when all the information you're swimming in is lies. [Salon]

Liberalism and narcissism

While presenting itself as the antidote to a rising fascist tide, establishment liberalism is in denial about the many ways it has been the cause or enabler of that tide. Its role in seeding the conditions for far-right ascendancies is an old tale, but it is playing out yet again, as ​“talking tough” on the border or catering to war hawks erodes the Democratic electorate while utterly failing to win over Republicans or independents, who are far more at ease wielding weaponized inconsistency. As Mussolini declaimed shortly before seizing power, fascists had ​“the courage of breaking into smithereens all the traditional political categories and calling ourselves, depending on the moment, aristocrats and democrats, revolutionaries and reactionaries, proletarian and anti-proletarian, pacifists and anti-pacifists.” [In These Times]

Rethink everything

Harris lost, in part, because congressional gridlock left Biden’s domestic agenda looking like a series of unkept promises. Americans weren’t hearing much about achievements at home; instead, they saw an administration bogged down in crises that went unresolved—spiraling living costs, a broken immigration system, and an economy that didn’t seem to serve them. The conservative media hammered this message home. The White House was left looking more focused on sending billions abroad—including to Ukraine and to Israel—than on easing the burdens at home. For voters, the Democratic Party began to look less like a force for change and more like a government distracted by faraway problems, leaving everyday American concerns to fester. [The Nation]

We’re all in this together

Few musicians have been able to turn America’s struggles into song like Curtis Mayfield, and this raw reading of “If There’s a Hell Below,” reminds us of our obligations to one another — and the stakes should we fail to meet them.

Photo by Shedrick Pelt for The Washington Post via Getty Images