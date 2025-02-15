Happy weekend, people of The Ink! Anand here. We have for you today a brilliant collection of links, inspirations, diversions, insight, thought food, and even a little bit of music. We cover:

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

We’ve made it through another week — the fourth week of the second Trump administration — and we hope you’re holding up, dear readers. You deserve the weekend. Until Elon Musk cancels them.

While each day has felt like a month, and each month has felt like an off-market colonoscopy, it has also been a clarifying week, with much to dread and some things that offer hope. The Trump-Musk administration continued to define itself against the law, intensifying attacks on institutions, rejecting the rules-based international order at the Munich Security Conference, and conducting a stunning Thursday night massacre at the Department of Justice as federal prosecutors resigned one by one rather than endorse a corrupt quid-pro-quo deal to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

But opposition is taking shape, too. Federal prosecutors did resign rather than abandon their duty. Stays and restraining orders have begun to limit the advance of Elon Musk’s DOGE teams through American institutions. Overwhelming numbers of people are calling their representatives — and it’s getting Democratic leaders’ attention. And people are out in the streets. Crowds have been turning out to oppose Musk’s mass firings and “deletions” at government agencies. And the 50501 movement is mounting another day of protests in all 50 state capitols for President’s Day — or, as the organizers would have it, “Not My President’s Day.” Are we seeing the beginnings of a popular pro-democracy movement that can meet the moment?

This week’s readings — the essential writing from around the web we gather each week for our supporting subscribers — look at what’s at stake for American democracy, and what the world might become as it retreats. We’ve collected essays that examine whether the rule of law can survive, what to know about the continuing threat to turn back the clock on civil rights, how to deal with the abdication of the United States’ position as a world power, and what we all need to know and do about the looming disaster for humanity posed by the Trump administration’s retreat from and attack on science and research.

It’s becoming clear that we’re all stuck in an abusive relationship — with Donald Trump, the abuser-in-chief. And since it isn’t a relationship we can get out of, we’ve got to find ways of dealing with it. Nastaran Tavakoli-Far talked to therapist Daniel Shaw this week about how to understand and negotiate the world of a traumatizing narcissist, and about tips and techniques on processing and transcending the traumas of the years ahead.

And now…your Weekend Reads

A resignation letter

There is a tradition in public service of resigning in a last-ditch effort to head off a serious mistake. Some will view the mistake you are committing here in the light of their generally negative views of the new Administration. I do not share those views. I can even understand how a Chief Executive whose background is in business and politics might see the contemplated dismissal-with-leverage as a good, if distasteful, deal. But any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way. If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me. [DocumentCloud]

The right’s new “Soy” masculinity