Happy Saturday, everyone!

As we do each weekend for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected the most interesting articles we’ve come across in our reading and research as we’ve prepared our posts. For this week, we’ve found essays that examine some key questions about the tensions, emotions, and anxieties that simmer beneath American political life. Is the MAGA movement grounded in economic anxiety — or in a deep-seated desire to see one group subordinate to another? Do any of us really own the fruits of our labor when machines — and those who run them — might end up realizing the profits? Why do we choose scapegoating over solidarity? And what price do we put on a life — and do we worry as much about that as we do about the price of groceries?

But first, with the undercurrent of rage against the American health insurance industry bursting forth into popular support for the man who gunned down an insurance executive in Manhattan. Anand’s essay this week explored the reasons behind the shooting, behind the support for the shooter — and why so many commentators seem to have misunderstood why so many are so angry in this moment.

And let us deplore, loudly and clearly, the assassination of a corporate leader and a family man in Midtown Manhattan while recognizing that the health insurance industry locks so many Americans in despair. That so many of our brothers and sisters and neighbors and friends have experienced that industry not as healing but as a desperate battle against bureaucrats who often seem determined to withhold the most fundamental of human obligations — care.

Readings

The anxiety of affluence