Happy Saturday, Ink readers!

If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, this weekend brings with it the winter solstice, the beginning of winter, the shortest and darkest day of the year, and an opportunity to consider that we are headed for brighter days, no matter how gloomy it may seem right now. And with that in mind, we invite you, our supporting subscribers, to spend some time reading along with us, so — as we do each weekend — we’ve collected some of the most interesting writing and thinking we’ve come across during the week.

Welcome to today’s edition of Weekend Reads.

Share

You won’t want to miss any of it. Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible. If you haven’t yet joined our community, why not become part of this and help us build the future of independent media today?

Look upon my works