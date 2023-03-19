Happy Sunday!

To say thank you for supporting The Ink, I wanted to share links to some things that are worth your time this weekend.

If you haven’t become a subscriber with us yet and want to make it official, today is the day!

“He had been coming into work at the same sandwich shop at the same exact time every weekday morning for the last four decades, but now Joe Faillace, 69, pulled up to Old Station Subs with no idea what to expect.” [Eli Saslow’s debut in The New York Times]

“Knight’s friends and the broader trans community are demanding justice, arguing that her death was the result of a cruel international scheme to place her in unsafe circumstances and force her back into the closet.” [Rolling Stone]