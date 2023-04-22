Happy Saturday! To say thank you for supporting The Ink, I wanted to share links to some things that are worth your time this weekend.

“At their core, fascism, and other anti-democracy death cult movements are a politics of emotions, the imagination, dreams, revolution, dystopian-utopian dreaming and nightmares, violence, Armageddon, and the irrational. These are among the defining features of the Trumpocene.” [Salon]

“Those doubts coalesced this week when Fox News settled the Dominion lawsuit; Thompson said he’d been keeping an open mind about the case and wanted to see how things played out. ‘That settlement indicated to me that Fox knew they were going to get killed in court, which means they knew they were lying,’ Thompson said.” [The Los Angeles Times]