Happy Sunday! We have a great collection of links for you today: on how the Republican Party may have miscalculated in betting on intolerance; on a Christian theological case for a new environmentalism and the idea of an “ecological God”; on a wild scheme to dupe people into thinking that foreign migrants were displacing homeless veterans in a shelter in New York State; on how young writers and writer-adjacent people are ditching the staid panel discussions and bookstore events to invent a new guerrilla literary scene in L.A.; on a rising Democratic Party star who explains why “neoliberalism,” the reigning ideology of his lifetime, is bankrupt; and on the myths that the hawkers of artificial intelligence would have us believe.

And a video that should be the new teaching tool in how to message against hate.

“A lot of people don’t fear this new America. They believe in some degree of tolerance. They accept, whether they know it or not, the liberal conception of human nature over the conservative one. And they reject Donald Trump’s account of who is harming America.” [The New Republic]