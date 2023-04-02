Happy Sunday! To say thank you for supporting The Ink, I wanted to share links to some things that are worth your time this weekend.

These posts are usually for paid subscribers only, but today it’s free and open to all. If you appreciate what we’re doing here at The Ink, will you step up and support us?

“As the old Soviet joke goes, how can you tell that someone is an American in Russia? / They’re smiling. / But how does AI tell when someone is most likely lying? They’re smiling like an American.” [Medium]

“[T]he city, under the leadership of Mayor Ras Baraka, has been building the model for the future of public safety for nearly a decade. At its core is the principle that the people closest to the problem—residents who experience the violence—are those best equipped to identify the needs of the community and build solutions to the violence.” [The Nation]

“Assange has been the object of vindictive government attention for many years, even before being threatened with lifetime incarceration in a U.S. supermax dungeon. Why has it taken so long for the mainstream media to take a stand?” [Harper’s]

“‘I mentor a lot of people, and almost every single one of them is worried about losing their place if they step out of line. And I’m like, the only way you get higher is if you step out of line,’ Swisher tells me. ‘That’s the only way. Seriously. Unless you’re untalented. And then you should stay in line.’” [Vanity Fair]

“[W]hat a humiliation when one stood beside me and heard a flute in the distance and I heard nothing, or someone heard the shepherd singing and again I heard nothing, such incidents brought me to the verge of despair, but little more and I would have put an end to my life — only Art it was that withheld me, ah it seemed impossible to leave the world until I had produced all that I felt called upon me to produce, and so I endured this wretched existence.” [John Dickerson]

And get ready for this brilliant, gripping, harrowing, freaky, funny thriller coming out soon: “Dead Ringers,” the feminist remake. I’ve seen a few episodes, and…just wow.