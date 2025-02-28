There’s no protest movement without protest music, and America’s great musical traditions, from blues and jazz and country and folk on up to hip-hop, have always met the moment, inspiring us to keep on doing through even the most difficult times.

We asked you in our chat earlier this week to share with your fellow Ink readers the tunes that lifting you up right now — and so many of you responded with great suggestions.

So here it is: our reader-generated playlist, featuring the tunes — all just absolute bangers — you recommended in our chat earlier this week. Check it out on Spotify (and let us know if you’d like us to make it available on other platforms as best we can). And we’ll find a way to keep this alive by adding to it each week since one thing we can be sure of is that the world’s musicians will be reacting creatively to this moment, as they always have. And let us know in the comments what you’d like to hear and share!

Not everything, of course, is available on the music streaming platforms, so here’s a little reader-recommended inspiration from the world of gospel, via YouTube.

Again, thanks so much to everyone for your music recommendations, and please keep them coming.

