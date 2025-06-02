We have questions
Thoughts for the week ahead
What will Pride month look like this year, with the rights of LGBTQ+ people under threat and measures to forbid the use of symbols like the rainbow flag on the rise?
Hurricane season opened this weekend — can U.S. states prepare on their own with federal capacity to predict and respond so reduced by DOGE cuts?
As a record share of Americans now say they believe that government should do something for people, has Donald Trump’s attack on government institutions backfired?
Why did the “TACO” accusation get under Trump’s skin — and is it effective?
What’s in a new bipartisan proposal to cover the costs of childbirth? And how did a columnist manage to get lawmakers to reach across the aisle on the issue?
What will the Senate do this week, now that the full budget — the one most Americans dislike — is on their desks?
Will Senator Lisa Murkowski — one of the few open critics of the White House within the Republican Party — act to block any of Trump’s goals?
Meanwhile, as Senator Joni Ernst dismisses critics of Medicaid cuts, is she making a theological point about death, or is she trolling?
Does anyone really trust the defense technology contractor Palantir to build a unified database of information on all Americans?
As federal law enforcement focuses resources on deportations and using anti-antisemitism tactics to pressure universities, who is protecting Americans from attacks on actual Jewish activists and other real domestic threats?
Before we talk with Sam Tanenhaus later today about his new book, Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America, and how a century of culture war by the American conservative movement brought us to our current political moment, visit the links below for a look back at some of our past coverage of the evolution of the Republican Party and what it’s meant for America.
The Industry-backed Crypto bill (called the “Genius Act”) is not yet getting the negative attention it deserves. Call your Senators now - including your Democratic Senators who do not seem to realize how bad this bill is. 202-225-3121.
https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/digital-corruption-takes-over-dc?utm_medium=ios