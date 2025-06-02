We’re going live with journalist and historian Sam Tanenhaus this afternoon, Monday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. And we apologize for the error in yesterday’s post — this week’s Book Club meeting takes place Wednesday, June 4, also at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch our Live events on your desktop at The Ink or on your phone or tablet with the Substack app. To join our chat and ask questions, become a supporting subscriber today.

Before we talk with Sam Tanenhaus later today about his new book, Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America, and how a century of culture war by the American conservative movement brought us to our current political moment, visit the links below for a look back at some of our past coverage of the evolution of the Republican Party and what it’s meant for America.

Join us today, Monday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, for our conversation with historian and biographer Sam Tanenhaus. Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll speak to Working Families Party national director Maurice Mitchell. On Wednesday, June 4, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll meet with The Ink Book Club. And on Thursday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Eastern, we will be joined by lawyer and former United States Attorney Preet Bharara. We hope you can join us for all of our Live discussions!

