We’re going live with former CNN anchor and fellow Substacker Jim Acosta at 4 p.m. Eastern this afternoon. To join and watch, download the Substack app or visit our homepage.

NOTE: Today’s conversation at 12:30 p.m. Eastern with finance expert Ramit Sethi has been cancelled; we’ll let you know once we’ve rescheduled.

Yesterday morning, Anand appeared on “Morning Joe,” talking about the failures across the broad political left to actually reckon with Trump’s second victory.

Watch the full video above, and read Anand’s essay at the link below.

Share

And…on bravery

The obstacles to self-examination and change are very real and rooted deep in our anxieties, our sense of self, and our fears about the future. We can’t change what we can’t face, and that takes bravery. Anand explores the issue in the video above (and you can read the piece at the link below).

Leave a comment

For more thinking on ways forward for the Democratic Party, click on the links below:

If you appreciate the work that goes into The Ink and haven’t already done so, we hope you’ll become a supporting subscriber.

That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription