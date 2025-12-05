The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merieh S's avatar
Merieh S
8h

I believe the history of “charity” I I I Philanthropy by the elite classes has always been an attempt to avoid the pitchforks. Reform to hold off the revolution. Small wage and benefit increases to stave off a strike. Similarly, the public education system in this country was designed to train workers to benefit the economy…. Well-trained cogs for the machine.

I believe that throughout history charitable works have almost always been performed to provide cushioning for the chains - not velvet, because we don’t want the poor to get “TOO” comfortable- just comfortable enough to keep working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
negativenull's avatar
negativenull
6h

Wow! What a conversation!

The long discussion on "Philanthrocapitalism,

the Desmond Tutu quote:

"Don't do your philanthropic work to make the poor more comfortable in their chains. break the chains"

And your quotes:

"We need to actually reform the permission structure"

"Capitalism exists by permission of democracy"

Amazing and thought provoking!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture