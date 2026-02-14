WATCH: Breaking down the Epstein class
ICYMI, watch Ezra Klein and I discuss on his show
In case you missed it, you shouldn’t: a really searching conversation about the Epstein class, how our society works, and why it doesn’t have to be this way.
This is an excellent analysis. Yet I have to say, as a psychologist to me it is no news, that people for whom status, money and power (interchangeable currencies) are most important, will be corrupt, unaccountable and despise the Law. For the psychology of extrinsic rewards and the way these corrupt read research of Deci and Ryan (Self Determination Theory),
Yet you have made a lot of things more transparent for me, thank you so much!
Also I want to add two well-know people who have said no to Epstein. Sam Harris and Michael Shermer, who both are in the Epstein files but who have not answered mails and did not react to invitations. Both have told their experience with Epstein contact on YouTube.
So there are people (I guess a lot of them) who are successful and rich and who have never participated in the Epstein Crowd. Maybe someone can put together a file of people who did NOT continue contact with Epstein or never even have been contacted by him. How about the Obamas, the Bidens…
The redactions make no sense. The only things that should be redacted are victims or real not fake criminal investigations. They are hiding stuff. And not all released