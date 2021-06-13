Warren Buffett and the myth of the “Good Billionaire”
Warren Buffett and the Myth of the ‘Good Billionaire’
Warren Buffett appears to be the safest kind of billionaire: the good kind. Mr. Buffett is neither Zuckerbergian messiah nor Musky provocateur, neither Bezosist space cadet nor Sacklerian undertaker. He is, or seems to be, quiet, humble, indifferent to money, philanthropic and critical of the system that allowed him to rise. Years ago, a proposed tax increase was named after him.
It’s easy for people to think: If only members of the Sackler family were more like Mr. Buffett, imagine how many lives would have been saved. If only the billionaires who haven’t signed the Giving Pledge would give away as much as Mr. Buffett has pledged to, imagine the impact on the world. If only more billionaires would make use of the system without feeling the need to pervert it, so many of our troubles would vanish.
So I regret to inform you that Mr. Buffett is actually the most dangerous kind of billionaire we have. The worst billionaires are the Good Billionaires. The sort who make it seem like the problem is the distortion of the system when, in fact, the problem is the system.
I'm on the inside, working for billionaire's philanthropies, and you've nailed it. The system you describe would be ridiculous if it weren't for the fact that it worsens everything philanthropists say they care about, and ultimately endangers all of us. My colleagues and I justify our jobs by shoveling as much money as possible to people doing good and brave work to fix things, knowing that, on both ends of the money pipeline, we're painting a burning building. Thanks Anand for your clarity and persistence in telling this story.
Spot on essay. All of America’s billionaires (and multimillionaires) are robber barons. And they’re running our country (and more specifically our citizens) into the ground!