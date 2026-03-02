In today’s letter: Americans want peace, not another forever war. Is anyone ready to represent them?

Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched an air campaign against Iran, striking targets across the country and killing the country’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, along with a swath of other senior government officials. The attacks, Donald Trump claimed in a video message, were necessary to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime” — threats like the nuclear program supposedly “obliterated” last June.

Putting aside the incoherent explanations and the highly dubious legality of the war itself, what do the American people think? Only 34 percent told YouGov pollsters on Saturday that they support the war — among those, only 10 percent of Democrats.

Come to think of it, Donald Trump entered office for the second time claiming to be the “President of Peace” — was he on to something?