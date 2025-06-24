Today’s the final day of voting in the New York City Democratic primary (the real mayoral contest in this heavily Democratic city). Polling indicates a two-person race between veteran centrist and former Governor Andrew Cuomo and progressive New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, with Mamdani dominating among younger voters, as Cuomo solidifies his hold on those Gen X and up. Following his arrest last week, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is running in third place and has cross-endorsed with Mamdani to marshal progressive voters to keep Cuomo out of office. With ranked-choice voting likely to make an impact on the outcome in a close race, the outcome isn’t clear, but it is clear that national Democrats are taking it very seriously as a referendum on the direction of the party.

Share

Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed Mamdani as a model for a progressive future, while Bill Clinton and Rep. James Clyburn have weighed in to defend Cuomo — and Democratic centrism — against a serious challenge from the left. And as has been the case throughout the campaign, the two leaders are fighting it out not just to prove they’ll be the best administrator for the city, but to demonstrate the best fighter to defend New York City’s interests against Donald Trump, still the real opponent in this race for many New Yorkers — and the national Democrats who are paying such close attention.

As you head out to vote (or if you’re watching from elsewhere), we hope you’ll take a look back at The Ink’s coverage of the New York City mayoral race.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people. Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join us for Live conversations this week!

On Thursday, June 26, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. Then later in the show, at 1 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images