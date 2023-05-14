Throughout my childhood in my Indian-American household, a common refrain could be heard: Why is it so hard to get real, proper Indian food in restaurants?

Sure, there were kebabs, naan, and butter chicken at any number of establishments. But these were the General Tso’s chicken and fortune cookies of a great cuisine, which my parents, admittedly biased, felt to be one of the most complex, multifarious cuisines on earth, boiled down in America to a handful of dishes rarely made well.

And, of course, there have been occasional standout Indian restaurants here and there, mostly in major cities, mostly out of most people’s price range. But the question my parents asked lingered. And I would argue, based on extensive personal research, that the question has finally found its answer, its rebuttal, in Unapologetic Foods.

That is the name of a New York City restaurant group led by Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya. They are the creators of not one but now a litany of restaurants, from fast casual to high end, that have finally answered the question of why Indian food for so long had so little to do with…actual Indian food from India. The names of these establishments — Dhamaka, Adda, Semma, Masalawala, Kebabwala, Rowdy Rooster — are the talk of New York these days. People trip their mothers to get in first. They have won for their efforts a Michelin star — a rare honor for an Indian restaurant — and positions on various top lists. When the New York Times recently pronounced on the 100 best restaurants in New York City, three of Unapologetic’s restaurants made it.

I tell you all this not to make you hungry, but because I think, as Unapologetic’s name suggests, that Roni and Chintan and their team are up to something even more interesting than creating great restaurants and answering my parents’ question. They are trying to change the meaning of being Indian — trying to shake off old colonial inferiority complexes, old pressures to assimilate, old ideas about who could present their food straight up and who had to distort it to please to a white establishment.

So I’m thrilled to present this (to me) really moving conversation with Roni Mazumdar, man of the hour in New York today, but, more than that, someone who is thinking very deeply about what we hide in our cultures and what we share — and how that is changing in America today. And someone who has an incredibly and little-known story to share about coming to America and accidentally getting into food, all because he wanted to give his traffic-cop father something to do in retirement.

“Our food was working too hard to apologize”: a conversation with Roni Mazumdar

Tell me a little bit about your background growing up in India: your family, growing up in West Bengal, the food habits and traditions you had.

I was born into a fairly middle-class family. It was nothing fancy. I don't think we were ever eating at five-star hotels. It was always about what Mom made, what Dad made. Dad was cooking just as much as Mom.

Was that unusual in those days?

It was. It was exciting, actually. My dad truly had a tremendous affinity towards hospitality and food, without ever pursuing that as a profession. And it never struck me until 27 years later that it could be something. And that cooking talent of his is what gave birth to where I am today in many ways.

I grew up hearing stories of my dad showing up at a local shop selling Mughlai paratha — it's very classic in the Calcutta region — and he says, "Can you make 40 of them? I'll pay to watch you make them." And in my twenties I started to ask myself, How many people would go up to a street vendor with just a desire to learn and say, "I'll pay you for 40 of them. You make them, and I just want to know how you do it,” and then try to replicate that at home? But that desire was something that was really innate in him.

Was it purely recreational for him or did he ever have dreams of working in the industry?

None that he ever expressed. He never, ever expressed, "Here's what I would like to do." He stuck to what he had to do for the family. But there's an artistic aspect to my dad. So in his college time he was doing embroidery on saris, and he would go out and sell them in the local markets and all of that stuff. So a very unique career path that he's had. I grew up seeing a person who really took chances.

Before your family came to America, what was his job?

He was a lawyer, but before that, he had a textile factory. And the factory was part of our house. So I grew up in this really crazy household where part of our house was actually my father's factory where there's undergarments all around, cotton wear, saris being embroidered and printed on. All sorts of things are happening.

I grew up in a joint family, and in the same house, my uncle had a yoga center. So on Saturday and Sunday, there were people coming over to learn yoga. I was an only child, but I never understood what it is to be an only child in that environment.

You talked about your father taking chances. Tell me about the chance of coming to America. What is your memory of arriving in this country, becoming fruit sellers.

Roni’s first day in America

It was a very interesting moment when we first came here. I saw in my father a person who was willing to stop at nothing. As a kid, you're looking up to your father as an example, and here's a person who's saying, "OK, we came here with nothing, similar to what every other immigrant family is in this country, but I'm going to try and figure out the best that I can out of this. Even if that means it's not something that's so socially acceptable or prestigious."

So in the beginning when we started, it was just straight basic hustle that didn't make sense to anybody around us. People could ask, Why would you give up a whole different career that makes so much sense to come to America and do this?

Yeah, sure, you may want to run the next Shake Shack. But what a lot of people fail to understand is that no matter what we look at, there's always a beginning. So, for us, it was One Battery Park Plaza — that's the building we used to be in front of, selling fruit. And I learned some of the greatest lessons of my life in hospitality right there.

Was selling fruit the first thing your father did work-wise when he came to America?

No, I think he worked as a security guard for a few days. He's the scrawniest man, so he wasn’t really built for that.

And you were living where?

We were living in the Bronx at the time. I was living with my aunt in Long Island and going to school out there. And then my parents moved to New York because that's where you'd find quicker jobs, etc. And it was around that time he was like, "Oh, I met this guy. And he said this is what we should be doing." Selling fruit. Initially I was like, "Really? My father?"

Roni in high school in the Bronx

You were thinking, he's a lawyer, he was a factory owner.

Right.

And he wants to sell fruit on the streets of New York.

What a crazy person. And I remember that feeling very well. America was this whole glitzy land, and here we are. I was like, "Really? This is not the America I signed up for. What's happening here?" Because you're still programmed to believe in the status system that you've grown up with.

So I told my dad, "Are you sure you want to do this?" And he's like, "Yeah, absolutely. Whatever it takes, we're going to move this family forward." I think it took a lot of guts. And at that time I used to help out my dad. So we used to go out and actually push the cart about 10 to 12 blocks in downtown Manhattan, near the financial district.

There was a trucker who came in every morning and dropped off whatever you ordered. And basically you filled your cart, and you sold it.

I started to help out my dad before school. I would wake up at 4 in the morning to go with him, and I was learning the value of real work. And I saw my father turning that profession into something exciting. He never took it like, I'm doing something that's beneath me. Never. He said, "I'm going to make the best of this moment that's here, right now."

How did you see him do that?

It was this sheer magnetic energy that the man exuded.

Talking with people?

Yes. We were literally selling the same bananas, the same fruits, as the next guy. There was no difference whatsoever. But the way you treated someone, the way you had a conversation with that one person, meant the world to them. To me, it was an unbelievable learning to see how many people would go out of their way, cross other vendors, just because they wanted to say hello.

When you talk about hospitality, I don't think there's a better example than that. It was absolutely incredible. You're literally on the streets, you're breaking the boxes from the night before. On cold days, you're practically getting frostbite. It's not an easy job, but it was enough to get a decent chunk of cash to get things mobilized and moving.

At some point, my dad took a civil service exam, and eventually made his way into NYPD as a traffic cop.

You have described your early years in India as stifling: people had to be who they were prescribed to be. So when I hear about your dad's creativity and embroidering saris and tinkering with food, before he came to America, I wonder if you see him as someone who was limited by the place that he was in, that if he had been born somewhere else…

Without a doubt.

…he would've been the kind of person who creates things the way you've gotten to.

Without a doubt.

When, eventually, he was retiring from the NYPD, I said, "Dad, what do you think your purpose was?" And his one-line response was: "Not all of us are born with the luxury of finding purposes in our lives." I think he had programmed himself to believe that to be his reality. And only as a son can you understand that about your father, because it's no longer about the words but the emotions behind them.

Roni and his father

I knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. I knew he wanted to try all these things. So that's when I asked myself, How would he stay busy after retirement? A lot of people when they move at a later stage to America, they feel obsolete. They’ve left their friends and families behind. He had to do what he did to take care of his family. And now he's retiring, and all of a sudden that sense of purpose is no longer there. So what is his self-worth? All these questions started to come up.

That’s when I told him, “Dad, what if you opened a restaurant?” He's like, "That's the stupidest idea I've ever heard. Why would we do this? We've never done it." But it was fear speaking. I recognize that, for somebody who comes from a really turbulent background, you strive for stability in your life. He was finally there. His son had a corporate job. By that time I was working in the Fortune 500. I had studied as an engineer and ticked all the boxes that made sense.

You were safe.

Why would anybody throw a wrench in this? In the name of what? And how many people have gotten destroyed in that endeavor? But I realized, the cost of not doing it is actually my father's sense of livelihood. He's not realizing it. But I think as a son, if there's one thing I can do for my dad, it would be this very thing.

Give him that purpose that he didn't feel he had the luxury to follow.

Precisely. And in America, there's this thing of “I'm 18, I'm on my own, I'm going to do my own thing.” But maybe because I was born in India and I grew up there for about 12 years, I’m just like, No. What about the people who invested in you? Now it's your turn to try and see if you can invest in them. Otherwise, the whole dynamic's failed. Then I'm just moving forward. I'm never really looking back.

And that's what drove me to suggest creating a restaurant for my father to run in retirement. So he ran Masalawala. There would be no first Masalawala without my father. He is The Masalawala in many ways. And I attribute a huge chunk of my success to what he has done to give me that platform.

[Roni’s eyes well with tears as he speaks.]

We’re going into a rabbit hole that I wasn't ready for.

When we started that first restaurant, Masalawala, I started to realize the hierarchy that exists in the food world. Why is it that I'm having trouble selling things above a certain price? If it's above $20, it doesn't move. And you have to give rice with it. We started that very first operation trying to sell the kind of things that we're selling at the current Masalawala, all these years later, and no one bought it back then. It would just go to waste.

That was what year?

2011.

Had you left your safe corporate job at Johnson & Johnson by then?

I hadn’t left at that time. I was still working.

But you said, "On the sidelines, I'm going to build this restaurant for my dad as a retirement gift."

I knew there was no way he could have done that by himself. He didn't know where to begin. And so I said, I'm going to be there and set this up for him, then he can carry it forward. He'll have his sense of livelihood, and we can move it forward. That was the mindset. Every night, I would get out of work, and I was coming in and helping my father. I'm serving tables, I'm doing deliveries.

How did you even know how to do any of that? It had nothing to do with your education, your job.

I think too many of us start to define four years of education as the only form of learning that we can have. But you can't let four years define the next forty. And you do learn.

You need to put yourself out there and figure out how it's going to happen. Because no matter how much you plan, by the time the rubber hits the road, the rules have already changed.

I remember the very first day of Masalawala. The cash register was facing inward because we thought it was going to be a counter service place. There were no customers for the first two hours. We're like, God, this is crazy. I guess nobody's going to show up. Three or four people, a group of friends, somehow happen to walk in. I give them the menu, they look at it and they sit down. They're like, "OK, we're ready to order." I take the cash register, I turn it around. I'm like, Well, we're no longer a counter service restaurant.

They redefined your concept.

Yes. And as I told you, I started the restaurant without any aspiration of ever being in this business. But as I did, the most eye-opening thing I started to realize was that I felt small every day. I kept thinking, Why is Indian food looked down upon? Why is it that it's sort of relegated to these sidelines and people are like, "Oh my God, I love the exoticness of Indian food." I'm like, dude, it's not that exotic. A pretty giant chunk of the world population is eating it. Just because you haven't seen it in this neighborhood doesn't make it exotic. And I don't take any offense to it. I get it. But being here in this country growing up, I realized there were real inroads to make.

And I always say that in the effort of helping my father find his dream, I ended up finding my own. He helped me realize and gave me the courage that it was OK. You sort of find that confidence in each other.

And it took time. We started that first Masalawala in 2011. It wasn’t until 2017 that Chintan [Pandya, Roni’s business partner and the chef of his subsequent restaurants] arrived and we created the second restaurant.

Mural detail at Semma restaurant in Manhattan

As you looked around you at that time, tell me what you saw in the landscape of Indian food. Because clearly this Unapologetic Foods group that you now have is built on a certain critique of what was there before. Of what was missing, of how Indian food was presented and how it was seen.

The journey was more inward than outward. I felt I was too unworthy and small to judge anything else. I knew that whenever I told my mom, "Do you want to go out to eat Indian food?", she was like, "No, that's not the food we eat." And it's not just her. Most Indians I knew growing up rejected Indian food in this country.

And why is that?

Because it's not the food we actually eat at home. It's like Chinese-American cuisine. It's like what red curry and green curry are to Thai food.

So here comes your chicken tikka masala, with loads of heavy cream to mute all the spices. And here I am, instead of giving you a creamed spinach in a steakhouse, I'm giving you a saag paneer and putting some paneer on top.

My mom still doesn't know how to make chicken tikka masala. She asked me, "What is that dish people keep asking about in this country?" We never had that on our original restaurant menu when I opened Masalawala, but that's all people kept asking for. So we had to put it on.

And the people working there only knew that set of dishes. Most Indian restaurants in smaller settings actually are making their sauces in bulk. They're not making ten different sauces, even. They’re making two sauces. And I'm saying this because I've done it myself. I've learned, and I've seen it. And that's what I wanted to change.

Because you don't have a way around it. You are cost-cutting. You only have a dish price ceiling of $20. You’ve got to move everything underneath that. So what you do is you make an onion sauce and a tomato sauce. You mix the two up. Every dish is a combination of those two sauces. Maybe for a particular dish you throw in coconut milk. For vindaloo, put an aloo [potato] in it. It’s not even supposed to have aloo in it. So all of this really, really bastardized our food. And that's what I saw. Not only outside, but even inside. I don't think I was born unapologetic. I had to learn to be.

How did you come to the “unapologetic” concept?

That came at our restaurant Adda. When we were opening Adda, in Long Island City, Queens, Chintan comes up with a menu. I look at it, and I'm like, this is a disaster waiting to happen.

We were not really that profitable. We were just scraping by at this point. And I'm just like, there's no freaking way this could work.

He has put goat brains on the menu and then he has saag paneer. Why would people show up in the middle of nowhere to have saag paneer? And I told him this. I said, What's going to happen is people are going to look at the menu and they're going to say, "Oh, it has saag paneer." Without realizing he's going to use local greens and house-made paneer and no heavy cream. They're going to say, "Saag paneer. I can get it next to my house. I'll go to Jackson Heights. Why am I going there?"

I said, This is not going to work. He says, "No, this is the menu." So we had a big misunderstanding. And I went home, and I realized, similar to what I learned with my dad, which was to find a way for someone else to flourish. I think too many of us worry about what we think and how we see the world. It’s important when you're building a team to allow others to flourish. And sometimes you're wrong, and it's OK.

This is an example where I was wrong. I had to recognize that was my limitation. And here's a chef who's trying to project an idea. I told him, Dude, what if it doesn't work? And he's like, "If it doesn't, I'm right here. We're going to change it in three months, and we'll see what happens." Little did we know there would be literally lines out of that place for the next many years on end.

And that was a turning point, because I never knew in the deepest part of my soul that our food could ever be accepted in this country.

So your rejection of his menu at the beginning was your being apologetic on some deep level.

It's being scared. There was real money riding on it. If this tanks, who's funding it? There's no big VC fund behind it. So who's funding it? Another credit card? And for how long?

And so what did being “unapologetic” start to mean to you?

To be yourself without compromise. It's that simple. I think too many of us, the way we dress, the way we talk, the way we interact with others is a way for us to assimilate. And we have imprinted that on our food. I think it's time to change that.

That food was working too hard to try to assimilate.

I think our food was working too hard to apologize. Desperate measures are what was happening in our cuisine.

In the original Masalawala we created, I had four layers of spices: mild, medium, hot, and Indian hot. Because if someone said hot, I would literally be like, Are you sure? "Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem." And then there's like an old auntie who shows up. I'm look at her and I’m like, Indian hot.

In retrospect, I realize that it’s a terrible way of doing it. And those were the very notions that we rejected at a later point.

You don't offer levels of spice at any of the restaurants anymore?

Never. No. That was the very foundation of it. If you walk in to have pasta, tell me which authentic Italian place you can go to and say, "You know what? Make it extra spicy for me." They're going to throw you out.

Do you think it comes from a kind of colonial dynamic?

Sure it does. Of course.

At some level, people feel like, "This is a culture that I can tell what to do."

One hundred percent. I think we have grown up feeling tremendously inferior because of our colonial past. So we are trying to measure up. Just like a fish climbing a tree. We're desperately trying to climb that tree. And I remember whenever there's an Indian person who would come in, they would whisper to me and they'd be like, "Oh my God. How are all these non-Indians eating the food?" I'm like, welcome to reality. They've always loved it. We just never gave it to them.

Because it's an assumption we made, because we looked at other cuisines as a point of reference and never really our own cuisine.

Besides chicken tikka masala, give me your short list of the most “apologetic” Indian dishes.

There’s nothing wrong with serving chicken tikka masala. If you do it right. The apology isn't in a single dish. Let there be Indian-American, let there be modern, let there be molecular gastronomy. I'm just saying don't half-ass it. Don't compromise it. Don't stop halfway through.

If you're making a butter chicken, go all out. Make it the highest possible version that you can. And no judgements to anybody for it.

The problem comes if you're going to look at that and say, "Oh, there's a little layer of oil on top. Let me take that out for you." Why? Our cuisine was constructed that way. Because in many ways it helped preserve the dishes. All of a sudden we have a different agenda. So from that to toning down the spices to saying the fish and the meat that we're serving, we shouldn’t serve the bones — why? Why do we believe the person in front of us is incapable of picking their own bones? And if they are, isn't that what we do at home? Isn't that how we have grown up?

And if you don't like it, that's OK. I think this whole idea of being liked, being loved, being accepted is what was triggering those decisions. But to be able to say, "No. You want to get to know me? This is who I really am” — I think that's a tremendously powerful moment.

You recently took your team to India to eat and discover. How do you actually find things that even you don’t know about there?

One thing I realized is, with all due respect to all the five-star hotels, the larger the entity, the more mediocre the food. So, instead, we find ways of showing up to the local shops, going to tier-two, tier-three cities where the food is radically different than what you're going to find in the heart of a Bombay or Delhi. Where there are no tourists. We went to Surat and experienced something called farsan. Farsan is essentially morning snacks.

We go to a shop and the guy said, "Do you want to eat here?" And we're like, yeah. I was wondering where will they seat us. It's just a counter. The guy just brings out this table right in the middle of the sidewalk. It's a high table. Puts out these wax papers, brings out a bucket, slathers on this chutney right in the middle of that. And within minutes of that, he brings another bucket and just pours all of these farsan right around the table. And there were no words exchanged. There were no conversations. There was no nonsense like, "Here's the way that we have fermented this." Nothing. All like a primal, amazing experience. We just literally stepped right in. I have a picture of all the hands that are just trying to devour that. And it's probably one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life.

And we continue as a team to learn to be unapologetic about our food. I remember the first conversation Chintan, [Chef] Vijay Kumar, and I had sitting at the front of Semma [a South Indian restaurant] before we opened. Vijay goes, "My grandma and I, we used to forage for snails when it would be monsoon and all of our rice paddies would overflow. I think I should put it on the menu." All three of us, without realizing it, looked at each other and were like, "No."

That's the apology. Right away, all of us were like, No snails on an Indian restaurant menu. And then we're like, but what is escargots? How come that's a luxury, and our Indian version is what a poor man eats?

So our vision has been to create something more than restaurants. To truly trigger a conversation about our self-worth and our own identity.

When I was growing up as an Indian-American kid, my parents would get me kurta pajamas, buy me these things from India. And I never wanted to wear them to school.

One hundred percent.

And I get them for my kids now. And my kids love wearing them to school.

Look at that.

And they're five and eight. They don't know these big shifts in the culture that you and I are talking about. But they've imbibed something in the air. Maybe they feel unapologetic somehow. Somehow the culture has turned where the cue they're taking from the world is, "Go wear that to school."

And that's what we want to amplify. I have kids of my own, and I want them to grow up not feeling shameful if we're making biryani at home and someone comes in and it has a giant bone in it. I sometimes told my mom when I was in college, "Don't send the fish curries. All right? Make sure you don't. Because if I have to go to the microwave and freaking warm it up, it's going to be oily. It's going to have the smell, and everybody's going to make fun of me."

We all had that. So I shunned that part of my life. And it took a huge, huge part of my life, almost up to my thirties, to realize that, no, it's something to be celebrated.

Besides what you already have in the works, give me the wildest concepts that have floated around in your mind that you would love to create.

Well, one of them we have been working on. It's called Aerobanquets RMX. It’s this idea of integrating virtual reality into dining. We did an experience of that with the James Beard Foundation for three months.

How does it work?

Essentially, you put on these goggles and you're in a whole different world. Most of the time, how these technologies were being used was that you would put the goggles on and look around like, Oh, super cool. Then you'd take it off and there's a plate in front of you. What we’re doing is more of a unified experience where you put the headset on, you're looking around, and there might be things floating around, something in front of you. And in that virtual world you see the representation of a dish. You reach out, pick it up, and you eat it, and that's your food.

So you're looking at it. You're looking at actual food, but it doesn't look like it actually.

Can you ever taste a strawberry again as if for the very first time? You can't. But with something like this, you might be able to, because you all of a sudden see something radically different and by the time you taste it, you're just like, "Oh my God. I didn't realize." I think these are some of the wildest things to think about. The technology is at its absolute infancy right now. But as it progresses, there's a whole lab and there's really amazing people behind it.

I wonder, as an immigrant who has found so much success here and found a freedom to create and follow a different path and do something that's not the thing you studied, do something that's not the family occupation — I wonder what you see as promising in this country and worthy in this country that maybe people from here take for granted, especially at a time when so many here are in despair.

I think America still is a place where an average individual like me can strive to be more. There's an actual path toward being a little bit more. I think that's the beauty of this country. When I look at many other countries, it's always sort of the goal to aspire for more, but often you have to know someone, have a ton of money, have some kind of family power that pulls you up. Here, I come from nothing. And for someone like me, or for someone like Chintan who was completely unknown in the market five, seven years ago, not a well-known chef from India but a completely unknown name — for people like us who are fairly average to just work towards a goal and have a clear perspective and still be celebrated, I think that's what makes America what it is.

Photos: Roni’s portrait and Semma detail by Anand Giridharadas; archival photos courtesy of Roni Mazumdar