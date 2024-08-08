This week, I was interviewed by the very smart Kai Wright of WNYC for his show “Notes from America.” We talked a lot about the momentous events of the last two weeks. But I wanted to share this part from the end, where I try to imagine how Vice President Kamala Harris might weave a narrative, drawing on her biography, that frames an honest, hopeful story of America.

The full episode is here.

Two stories about America

It's really interesting having someone who is biracial being specifically Indian and Black. Here's why it's interesting. I think, in a way, these are two of the most powerful stories in the history of this country merged together in one person.

In a way, the Black American story is a story of this country having these great ideals that it lied about and wasn't true about to lots and lots of people from the beginning. Then the Black story is a story of people unloved by America loving America enough over and over and over again to make it better, to fight, to change the law, change people's hearts, and perfecting a union slowly over time.

Indian Americans generally are only in this country in large numbers because right after that tradition of Black resistance led to the Civil Rights Act in 1964, immigration was opened up in the same kind of spirit.

It was only from white countries largely before it was opened up to the whole world on the back of the Civil Rights gains fought for by Black movements and immigration was opened up.

A lot of Indian Americans came here. Almost every Indian American who's here is here because of that law change in 1965. The Indian American story, by virtue of having a different story and being on the back of those Civil Rights gains, has been a story of extraordinary fortune in this country, of being allowed to come to a country as guests at first and become American and find fortune and find the opportunity to redefine and remake yourselves and create things.

These are both true stories about America. America has blood at the root. America has hypocrisy at the root. America has gotten better every generation, thanks to resistance and activism and fighting, and America is a country made of the entire world, made of people from everywhere who find their dreams realized here. Both those stories are true. They're really important to say at the same time.

Kamala Harris’ identity in being a Black woman who is also the daughter of an Indian immigrant embodies both of that. The rendition I just gave you there, I think, could be very central to a narrative that she tells here that is honest and hopeful.