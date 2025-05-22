The.Ink

Jacquelyn Rezza
7h

The word we are looking for is and.

President Biden’s cancer diagnosis is really sad AND we need to keep having the conversation about younger leadership.

When you use the word but between those 2 sentences- you negate your sorrow for the cancer. (You say you care and you really don’t. )

Personally- I think we keep having the wrong conversation. We know we need younger leadership and this is still not the magic bullet.. What conversation that needs to happen is the fact that 49% of voters chose the man who has shown in spades - in real time- that he is breathtakingly unfit to be President. The American voter failed America.

Melissa KDC
5h

Thank you Amanda and Anand. As a Run for Something volunteer and (hopefully) soon to be mentor, I couldn’t agree with this more ! What could have been older politicians (wrongly) thinking experience is needed in this time is turning out to look like hubris. The Party has seen consistent decline from our base who have said in focus group after focus group that they view the Democratic Party has “weak” & “slow” “sloths” and “deer in headlights.” Their fear of young candidates is astounding, especially young politicians who have a fight in them. I won’t say progressive versus centrist because I think it’s really about fight versus acquiescence.

If any of your readers agree with Amanda’s take, I highly encourage them to become a volunteer for this great organization. Is incredibly rewarding and everyone here has some skill they could contribute to this organization. I believe it’s one of the most valuable ways to fight this slide into fascism because the current Democratic Party is not going to save us.

