Today at 12:30 p.m.: Tina Brown joins us live
Anand hosts a Substack Live conversation with the legendary editor
This afternoon, February 4, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we hope you’ll join us for a Substack Live conversation with legendary editor and journalist Tina Brown. Brown has spent her career redefining what people expect from magazine journalism, heading Punch, Tatler, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and Talk magazines and co-founding The Daily Beast. She now posts weekly at Fresh Hell, her new and essential Substack newsletter. We’ll discuss, among other things, a question Brown raised in a recent post and is on everyone’s mind:
The question of 2025 is how willing people will be to see all they have loved and respected go up in flames. — Fresh Hell
And, of course, we’ll talk about what we can start to do about controlling those flames.
To watch, just download the Substack app (just click on the link below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. We’ll see you later today.
The.Ink is brought to you by readers like you. Support independent media by becoming a paid subscriber today.
We don’t have a leader, and, the DNC doesn’t have a platform yet. Anand, I would love for you to interview Les Leopold. His Wall Street’s War on Workers & Substack Newsletter present great policy & messaging ideas that the DNC could incorporate into its platform to win back working class voters.
Is this recorded? If so how to access?