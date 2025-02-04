This afternoon, February 4, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we hope you’ll join us for a Substack Live conversation with legendary editor and journalist Tina Brown. Brown has spent her career redefining what people expect from magazine journalism, heading Punch, Tatler, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and Talk magazines and co-founding The Daily Beast. She now posts weekly at Fresh Hell, her new and essential Substack newsletter. We’ll discuss, among other things, a question Brown raised in a recent post and is on everyone’s mind:

The question of 2025 is how willing people will be to see all they have loved and respected go up in flames. — Fresh Hell

And, of course, we’ll talk about what we can start to do about controlling those flames.

Share

To watch, just download the Substack app (just click on the link below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. We’ll see you later today.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for the Business of Fashion