Like eczema you think has been banished, Tucker Carlson resurfaced this week.

Fired as an anchor, he resurrected himself as a media critic. What he had noticed in taking some time off, he said,

is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated. And yet at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?

You can imagine The Onion headline: “Man Who Had Show Until Last Week And Used It To Promote Conspiracies and Lies Complains That Shows Don’t Have Legitimate Debates On Important Subjects.”

Carlson concluded by seeming to tease his own return, perhaps in audio form?

Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.

On the surface, Carlson’s performance here is simply a little bit too rich. But it’s worth nothing that it’s more than just simple hypocrisy. Carlson here is engaging in what has become the central maneuver of the American power elite: presenting yourself as a solution to the problem that you have caused and are in fact still causing.

This is what Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers did, first pushing Oxycontin hard as an opioid epidemic spread across the country, and then musing in the family group chat about “starting a foundation and pledge $1 Billion over the next 10 years to play a leading role in addressing the epidemic.”

This is what Big Tobacco did, first denying the harms of cigarettes as needless deaths mounted, and then pushing light and low-tar cigarettes and vaping as supposedly healthful alternatives to the problem they continued to profit from causing.

That is what the big banks did, first recklessly speculating in ways that precipitated the 2008 financial crisis, and then, in the economy of precarity and wiped-out wealth they helped cause, offering cosmetic do-gooder programs to narrow the racial wealth gap and incorporate social good into their investing.

Too many of us keep falling for the trick. But here’s the thing: Causing a problem doesn’t make you an expert in solving it. Let’s close the arsonist-to-firefighter pipeline.

The Ink is funded by readers like you. If you enjoy these posts, will you subscribe today?