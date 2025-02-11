The Ink usually doesn’t offer medical advice. But today we have some: Don’t get sick with anything that has yet to been cured.

Regular, well-known diseases for which there are already remedies? That’s one thing. But any ailment for which scientists still need to find a cure? Do. Not. Get. These.

You see, the Trump administration appears to have extended its sweeping pardon power beyond insurrectionists and corrupt pols — to as-yet-uncured diseases.

The decision last week to disembowel the research system that finds cures is a giant victory for novel cancers, niche diseases afflicting small numbers of people, and afflictions still unsolved. Maybe these conditions have really good lobbyists?

If you missed this one, it’s not your fault. The way this disemboweling was announced sounded technical and nuanced: the National Institutes of Health — the biggest funder of medical research in the world — would immediately begin limiting any “indirect costs” covered by its grants to 15 percent of the amount of the grant itself.

If you’re not in the research world, you may be forgiven for not feeling the earthquake.

The way it works is that, if a scientist gets a $100 grant, the institution where they work would now get a maximum of $15 over that to cover the costs of facilities, maintenance, and operations. If you think of research as a business that makes widgets, the indirect costs are everything not directly related to widget-making. They cover the basic operating costs of doing research. As sociologist Elizabeth Wrigley-Field explains, that would be fine if the United States had not based its entire system of research institutions on indirect costs:

The fundamental fact is that paying indirects on individual grants is how we've chosen to fund research institutions in the US. We could've chosen a different way, paying lump sums to universities, hospitals, & other research-conducting non-profits. Different systems can work; we have this one

The new cap amounts to about $4 billion in federal spending cuts this year. It’s a lot of money, in a country that does a lot of research. But those federal grants are the basis for the country’s entire system of medical research. And that’s why this is an existential crisis for American education, employment, and health.

And a great day for diseases! Thanks, Trump.

The White House’s argument (if you take it at its word) is that many current NIH grants allow for much higher indirect costs (on average between 27 and 28 percent; for some large grants, more than 60 percent) than grants from private funders, which already cap indirect costs at 15 percent or less.

But private grants cover less because they only pay for specific research needs — directly widget-related things, to stick with the metaphor — because they can depend on the federal government’s more generous coverage to take care of the big, long-term costs that let universities and hospitals survive so the little research projects can flourish.

As Pamela Davis, dean at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, points out, it’s this system of grant-funded research that has made the United States the center of innovation in the biomedical sciences — even if the discoveries you hear about come from private companies:

“Our pharma industry leaders of the world — where do you think they get their basic discovery? Let me give you a hint: It’s not the tooth fairy.”

It is an investment that has paid off pretty well for the country. Every $1 the NIH shells out in grant money generates $2.46 in economic activity. And a lot of that is in lifesaving treatments, techniques, and equipment, and it’s almost impossible to calculate the impact of that, as Association of Public and Land Grant Universities president Mark Baker explains:

NIH slashing the reimbursement of research costs will slow and limit medical breakthroughs that cure cancer and address chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Let there be no mistake: this is a direct and massive cut to lifesaving medical research.

The new NIH cap pulls the rug out from under the existing system, and offers no alternative to keep the system going.

Maybe U.S. leadership in medical research might not seem all that important. Drug discovery can seem abstract. But research universities are major regional employers, and they aren’t just clustered in places like Silicon Valley. They’re in every state, driving local economies and supplying care. And there isn’t another industry set to step in to replace any of those things.

For now, the 22 states with Democratic attorneys general (no Republicans have joined yet) have persuaded a judge to block the cuts, letting them operate as usual for now.

While the intention may have been to punish blue-state elites, the kind of snobs who believe in science, the cuts on the table stand to damage red states, too. And their leaders are starting to realize that. Alabama’s junior senator and rising Trumpian media star Katie Britt already has regrets:

“While the administration works to achieve this goal at NIH, a smart, targeted approach is needed in order to not hinder life-saving, groundbreaking research at high-achieving institutions like those in Alabama,” Britt told AL.com.

Britt’s thinly veiled concern is revealing. The thing about rare diseases is that they come for everyone, including in red states. This is an area of vulnerability for Trump. So spread the word in your community: Trump is waging a war on medical cures.

All your jobs belong to us

It’s not just cancer scientists the Musk-Trump brocracy wants to put out of work.

It turns out that tech oligarch and unelected coup leader Elon Musk is set on taking on yet another job that involves putting other people out of work by acquiring industry leader OpenAI. He’s put together a group of investors who’ve come up with a $97.4 billion offer for the firm. OpenAI chief Sam Altman, however, was…unimpressed.

Musk may or may not want everyone’s job, but he is serious about wanting dominance of A.I. — largely because, as we talked about last week, he envisions a world without workers. He’s depending on artificial intelligence to replace federal employees, as the Trump administration looks to lower inflation with…austerity. That, of course, has about as much of a chance of success as Musk’s notion of delivering all government services by chatbot:

Even if chatbots can pick up some of the slack of delivering services to the sort of customer-citizens the tech oligarchs may have in mind, all of those customers who are getting fired are workers too. A business can — assuming you’re a capitalist — reasonably expect that folks get other jobs. There’s a good enough argument that it’s not the (former) employer’s problem. But a government that decides to create mass unemployment can’t just put that problem aside. It has to keep worrying about its citizens. And the knock-on effects of mass firings — recession, depression — matter to everybody.

We dig further into Musk’s dystopian vision for American workers. Just visit the link below:

USAID and ACORN

Watching the demonization and destruction of USAID, it’s worth thinking back to the successful campaign to destroy ACORN during the 2008 presidential campaign. Republicans had attacked the organization — an advocacy group for poor people, focusing on housing access and voter registration — as a sprawling criminal conspiracy, but it was an invented scandal by right-wing media provocateur James O’Keefe of Project Veritas that got defensive Democrats onboard too, and ACORN dissolved under the pressure by the end of 2010.

As Zachary D. Carter and Arthur Delaney wrote for HuffPost, the attacks against ACORN established the model for what we saw under the first Trump administration and is back with a vengeance today:

ACORN had survived for more than 40 years. Its sudden collapse was a defining moment in 21st century American politics. The explosive cocktail of racism, dishonesty, incompetence and cowardice that brought down the organization reveals as much about Washington Democrats as it does about the conservative movement. It marked the Republican Party’s full transition from the coded winks and nods of Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy” to the bellicose white nativism that defines Donald Trump, and it exposed a Democratic Party establishment unprepared for dirty tricks in the Digital Age and unwilling to defend many of the black voters and activists it claimed to represent.

Sixteen years later, and whatever Musk’s direct motivation in killing off USAID, his execution signals that he’s learned the lessons of the past.

But while the opposition got off to a slow start, there’s a real effort to defend threatened organizations and institutions this time around. The layoffs of USAID staff have been blocked for now following a suit by staffers. A torrent of calls by constituents to their representatives in Congress — even their Republican representatives in red states — is starting to have some effect.

Have Democrats learned their lesson? And have they learned it in time?

How to call Congress

Some guidelines on how to talk to your elected representatives, from Katie Porter, who knows something about responding to her constituents actual needs:

When calling your elected official’s office, it’s helpful to make a hard, specific ask. Do you want them to issue a public statement? Sponsor a bill? Host a town hall? Asking an office to “keep something in mind” is dangerously vague. Don’t feel bad if you only ever talk to staff members. Their job is to report back your opinions and ideas to their bosses. Many folks don’t realize that you can request a meeting with your elected officials, from your state representative all the way to your U.S. Senator, their website should have a tab that says “request a meeting.” Elected officials love a reason to go on a “field trip.” If you run a business, non-profit, or organization that your elected leader should visit and learn from, let them know about it. Whether or not they agree with you politically, this can be a really great opportunity for them to see firsthand what you and other people in your community experience every day.

Pennywise, nickel foolish

When was the last time you spent a penny? It’s tempting to applaud at — or, well, at least tempting to sorta, kinda agree with — Trump’s latest deletion attempt, instructing the U.S. Treasury to stop minting new pennies, given that the raw materials cost of each red cent is more than double the face value. Saves money, right?

Not so fast, says the penny lobby (it exists):

Phasing out the penny could result in needing to make more nickels, and the US Treasury Department loses far more money on every nickel than it does on every penny.

So even though getting rid of small change seems common-sensical, as with most of the administration’s “cost-cutting” maneuvers, it’s a cheap gesture at tackling an expensive problem, even if this one doesn’t threaten lives or livelihoods.

Photos: USAID sign dismantling by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Elon Musk sign by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Sen. Chuck Schumer by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; pennies by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.