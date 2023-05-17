Trump, Biden, and the question of who owns "freedom"
My discussion last night with Lawrence O'Donnell
Some of you will remember my post the other day on President Biden’s re-election announcement and the left’s long-overdue claiming of the value of freedom. Last night, I had a conversation with Lawrence O’Donnell exploring the issue further:
The.Ink is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts in your inbox and support independent thinking, will you subscribe today?
It was great to hear (and see) you on Lawrence O’Donnell last night. You think and speak rationally and clearly, a rare treat in this strange era.
I thought: what freedoms are givens when both chaps. both speakers, are very bright, well heeled, men.
One is a white man. Like me. Every now and again I catch myself realizing what I am free to do in this country, this world, that a majority are not. The places I can walk into, the benefit of the doubt given me before I open my mouth to reveal the “content of my character.”
You cannot have real freedom on any relevant level without equality and not the cryptic pathetic equality of opportunity. Take away the Lawyers student debt and there is little reason to pay her more than a ditch digger. The well dug ditch is often more valuable to the rest of us. Why is she paid more? Has she proved her greater worth, her superiority, by graduating? We know that was a consideration when she was applying to University. A truth about freedom is sometimes that few of us want it, really, and it is now a sort of frail heirloom presence that looks potent when we see societies like Iran. But refuse to see out Iranian tendencies. The Emperors new freedoms.
American civilization, like it’s mum, England, has little equality so freedom is only really for it’s winners. Who are entrenched, and unfortunately disappointing people since they often only aspire to their superiority, single mindedness is a must, their sense of being superior, and they cannot make do without it. This, I think, is the real core of European Supremacy: without it’s airs of superiority it would have no air at all, it would be without identity. Any study of European history proves this rather sad little bully psyche trying to find itself relevant in the face of it’s equally silly god. The culture has no sense of fullness, no tradition of acceptance, of sitting still, it is nervous and manic like someone with great feelings of inferiority. Most unHellenic, no modern European would dare write Perilcles funeral oration let alone orate it.
The PMC, Professional Management Class, Catherine Liu just nails, is full of people selected for schools that will teach them how to tell other people what to do. To take away freedom.
The problem with Zuckerberg isn’t that he thinks he can tell us how to think, it is that we think he can. That anyone can. It is the black hole in the theory of education. That anyone can teach you how to think means you don’t… think.
Somebody said, it might have been Liu, there are two types of education: one for the employer and the other for the employee. Neither is trained to be free. Freedom under the law is clever. Freedom, in fact, is rare and maybe it should be but it shouldn’t be class based and in America it is. Just saying the word is pretty meaningless and I, a white man, not poor, am afforded much more freedom than any other combination of class race and gender. I was born with more of it and I can reject some of my freedoms which is also a freedom.
David Wengrow writes about the three freedoms of the Wendat tribe of the Huron nation: “The freedom to escape one's surroundings and move away, the freedom to disobey arbitrary authority, and the freedom to reimagine and reconstruct one's society in a different form.”
These are not freedoms we have. Unless we are very rich, and the last one not even the very rich have. Actually they will fight like dogs to maintain the status quo which makes them so comfy. So the Constitution has been made unamendable.
To return to my white maleness and all that entails, we have been stuck on this rock since the Founders who did some fine mumbo jumbo with the Enlightenment, by expanding the franchise of white men, and calling it a “revolution.” There were in fact more land owning white men, as a percentage, in the colonies than there were in England, and these were the “free” people. So they remain, the franchise has expanded in terms of gender and race but the 4% is till the 4%, whoever occupies it’s ranks.
My wrinkle on this state of affairs is that these are a dangerous lot, their motivation is an illness we have forced upon ourselves. The strangeness of the Silicon Valley culture, their lack of solidity, vocal fry, passive aggression, strange “in” language and neurosis, is not, are not symptoms of talent, it is straight up insecurity, the root of competition.
We do like to imagine competitiveness is useful, even in competitions, the “will to win,” conceals a need to win and rules a culture so naturally authoritarian that Trump was and maybe is an inevitability. This lot are the Europeans: no matter anymore their gender or race, if they are not in control they are not complete. We confuse this with merit. Democracy is the act of speaking in an agora, not selecting the narcissist to speak for you. A democratic state encourages that speaking and it is a skill that improves with practice not a PhD.
I worked a long time in the theater and still do when the gig is right. The director, an invention mostly of the 20th century now does the hiring and firing, decides what and how the what is created, who is going to create it. The director is not the best actor or even the most visionary person in the room, they went to college to learn to be directors, to be professional tellers of what to do. The art form is moribund. And the metaphor is perfect. And fits the University system too. Theater used to be a big learning place, where everyone was teaching. Now both places are filled with the knowers and the unknowing.
It may be, if we think about it and stop insisting that before Trump all was good in our La La Land, that his most repugnant trait is his sand lot competitiveness. It makes enemies of us all, and the insidious jealousy makes authoritarianism quite natural: find a focus for your jealousy and you unite. The ghastly collective drone in Charlottesville is not the sound of a lost cause, it is the fantasy of a lost competition, by cry babies. Young white men all thinking they have lost a game rigged against them? How stupid is that fantasy, how against the facts and the statistics. The poor dears have lost a game no-one else is even playing. Petulant children will make heroes of petulant children. It is scary there are so many but we are the culture that made ‘em. No better than Hungary. They are naturally unified, bound by their religion of fantasized grievance. No whole person imagines they can be replaced.