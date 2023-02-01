Transcript: Chloe Maxmin on how the left can reclaim rural America
Talking with the former Maine state senator about why the right is winning the battle for rural hearts and minds and her playbook for a "Democratic resurgence"
Dear friends,
The other day, I shared with you the podcast version of this interview with Chloe Maxmin about her efforts as a progressive to rebuild power in rural America.
Today, below, if you prefer, an abridged transcript of our conversation.
Thank you for being a subscriber to The Ink.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.