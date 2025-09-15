TODAY: Live with Rep. Ro KhannaWe will talk Epstein, Kirk, shutdown, and moreAnand GiridharadasSep 15, 20252759ShareDon’t miss it: today at 10:45 a.m. Eastern.Join the live2759Share
Everyone is ‘someone’s’ child! However…a mother who was so lax in teaching minimum concepts like “Live and let Live!”, as Charlie Kirks’s mother failed to do, does not deserve our unmitigated sympathy.
Charlie missed the Social Studies lesson that would have at least ‘informed him’ of the brilliant black FEMALES instrumental in NASA’s ‘Apollo Missions’…since he espoused the idea black WOMEN did not have the ‘brains’ to be taken seriously!
It is ironic that a person brought up in a Republican-leaning family of MORMONS, should kill Kirk, ostensibly for not being RACIST ENOUGH!
The whole thing is as INSANE as the current regime with their ‘boomerang accusations’ now coming back to bite THEM. ✔️
And all the claims of ‘innocence’ in the world will not spare Donald Trump from the testimonies of so many victims who need not be in a file, or photo, or Birthday card, to NAME POTUS #47 as complicit in Epstein’s ‘fun & games with underaged girls’ on his isolated den of iniquity.
JUSTICE is now very much in jeopardy in America when egregious wealth dictates the outcome, and GANGSTERS ‘convince’ witness to their crimes with DEATH THREATS (MINNESOTA STRONG!)
Noone is saying even a racist like Kirk should be murdered in cold blood…even in a psychotic break…but, neither is Kirk automatically a ‘hero’ of some kind. The Bible instructs: “By their acts, ye shall KNOW them.” So, Charlie Kirk was a KNOWN racist, bigot and all round NASTY individual who encouraged false ideologies because of his PERSONAL hatred.
Therein lies ‘THE TRUTH’…violence - even violent hateful rhetoric - begets its eventual result.
IN WAR … NOONE WINS …
Sorry I missed the live discussion… I had a chance to meet Ro directly a few weeks ago…