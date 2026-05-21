The.Ink

The.Ink

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Ted Lemon's avatar
Ted Lemon
2h

We moved right before the election, anticipating a Harris win, but things shifted really radically after we left, so obvsly our fault. Sorry about that.

But one of the primary reasons we left is that we are old enough to recognize that the change we've tried all our lives to make happen in the U.S. wasn't going to happen, and I at least really didn't want to keep living the lifestyle I'd been trying to replace for the rest of my life.

It used to be a sort of "own the libs" joke to say "if you like socialism so much, why don't you leave?" You could say that we took this as a prompt rather than a joke.

Now we're in the Netherlands, don't own a car, bike everywhere, take the trains everywhere else, and, sadly, have to watch as The Toddler (a Batman villain if ever I saw one) not only doesn't fix any of the things that we wanted fixed, but breaks the few remaining things that were working.

I am not even sure how to feel about this—it's an insanely privileged opportunity to be able to move abroad, and maybe I really could have done something to help if I'd stayed. But I'm doing my best from here, such as that is. It's been pointed out to me that this is a settler attitude, and I think that's a really valid criticism, but after all America is all about rugged individualism (a.k.a. "me first"). So I guess this is very in character. Sigh.

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Peggy Hulstine's avatar
Peggy Hulstine
1h

Really tough to be retired and feeling the need to flee. If our children and grandchildren leave we will certainly hope to accompany them. As it is we keep trying to protest and fight for a future here for their sake. It is looking dim.

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