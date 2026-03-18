When I first had the idea of delving deep into Epsteinland for what has become our series, I wasn’t sure if it was the right idea. Now, several weeks in, I’m so glad I did — and I’m so grateful to all of you, globally!, for your feedback and comments and ideas.

Today at 12:30 p.m. ET, I thought I’d open up a live video chat and answer your questions — as a special thank you to our supporting subscribers. You make all of this work possible. This session will be for you.

To join, subscribe if you haven’t yet. We are keeping all of our Epstein Class series open to all in the public interest. But this means we need to have some readers voluntarily step up to keep the work going.

Join the live here at the button below, or fire up the Substack app and make sure notifications are on when we’re going live.

Join the live here at 12:30 p.m. ET

And prime the pump by sending in some of your questions here:

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