The.Ink

The.Ink

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judith's avatar
judith
11h

I am interested in healing and have had a recent experience with a men's group I facilitate where the men agreed, with a bunch of upfront preparation, to meet with 3 women who had been sexually abused in childhood, to LISTEN to their stories. It was an effort on both fronts, with the 3 women, and the 7 men, to get well enough prepared in advance of the exchange. I have a lot of information, now, about what is needed to create a compassionate and healing experience between men and women, but the intention has to shift OFF "power" onto reaching for wholeness and healing on everyone's part. So I am curious about how to proceed with that, all things considered. Where politics are concerned, the starting point is power... and that is what we are all experiencing. It is unfortunate.... Money may be the essential problem.... But I also found SHAME to be a fairly huge blockade too....

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Susan Bullowa's avatar
Susan Bullowa
11h

What can we expect from the closed door meeting with Bondi in April?

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