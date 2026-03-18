TODAY: Ask me anything, Epstein Class edition
At 12:30 p.m., I'll take your questions and try to make sense of the madness
When I first had the idea of delving deep into Epsteinland for what has become our series, I wasn’t sure if it was the right idea. Now, several weeks in, I’m so glad I did — and I’m so grateful to all of you, globally!, for your feedback and comments and ideas.
Today at 12:30 p.m. ET, I thought I’d open up a live video chat and answer your questions — as a special thank you to our supporting subscribers. You make all of this work possible. This session will be for you.
To join, subscribe if you haven’t yet. We are keeping all of our Epstein Class series open to all in the public interest. But this means we need to have some readers voluntarily step up to keep the work going.
Join the live here at the button below, or fire up the Substack app and make sure notifications are on when we’re going live.
And prime the pump by sending in some of your questions here:
I am interested in healing and have had a recent experience with a men's group I facilitate where the men agreed, with a bunch of upfront preparation, to meet with 3 women who had been sexually abused in childhood, to LISTEN to their stories. It was an effort on both fronts, with the 3 women, and the 7 men, to get well enough prepared in advance of the exchange. I have a lot of information, now, about what is needed to create a compassionate and healing experience between men and women, but the intention has to shift OFF "power" onto reaching for wholeness and healing on everyone's part. So I am curious about how to proceed with that, all things considered. Where politics are concerned, the starting point is power... and that is what we are all experiencing. It is unfortunate.... Money may be the essential problem.... But I also found SHAME to be a fairly huge blockade too....
What can we expect from the closed door meeting with Bondi in April?