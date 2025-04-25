TODAY: Ask me anything!
What happens when we steal from the future to build a fantasy of the past — as a sculpture garden?
Is the art of the deal really about pretending that an existing trade arrangement is brand new?
Is a sandwich sometimes… just a sandwich?
Is this how you support small businesses?
Is this an enemies list yet?
Do Americans really want to make salmonella great again?
Is saving the public money harder than swinging a chainsaw?
What do you have to lose but your chains?
Is turning public service over to chatbots really a good idea?
Remember when women couldn’t get loans or credit cards on their own? Donald Trump sure does.
I'm a retired old white guy organizing with Indivisible in SW Virginia and reading "The Persuaders." How do people like me, that want to 100% fight for real democracy, equal justice and equal opportunity for everyone, start building community with and learning from minority group (better term?) organizers?
Some of the comments above ask about the future. It’s not just what we don’t want but, as these comments suggest, what we do want. Once we are hopefully able to sustain the body politic off life support, how do we build democracy forward? What are our principles and the vision these create in modern America? I mean, not just “equality for all” but include true definitions of what, for example, DEIA and universal healthcare really mean…