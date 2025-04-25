The.Ink

Eric Mosley
4h

I'm a retired old white guy organizing with Indivisible in SW Virginia and reading "The Persuaders." How do people like me, that want to 100% fight for real democracy, equal justice and equal opportunity for everyone, start building community with and learning from minority group (better term?) organizers?

Cate T
3hEdited

Some of the comments above ask about the future. It’s not just what we don’t want but, as these comments suggest, what we do want. Once we are hopefully able to sustain the body politic off life support, how do we build democracy forward? What are our principles and the vision these create in modern America? I mean, not just “equality for all” but include true definitions of what, for example, DEIA and universal healthcare really mean…

