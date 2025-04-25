Morning, all! We’re going live for an “Ask me anything” call-in show with Anand at 12:30 p.m. Eastern today. Join us! Everyone’s free to join, and if you want to get your questions answered, all you need to do is subscribe!

What happens when we steal from the future to build a fantasy of the past — as a sculpture garden?

Is the art of the deal really about pretending that an existing trade arrangement is brand new?

Is a sandwich sometimes… just a sandwich?

Is this how you support small businesses?

Is this an enemies list yet?

Do Americans really want to make salmonella great again?

Is saving the public money harder than swinging a chainsaw?

What do you have to lose but your chains?

Is turning public service over to chatbots really a good idea?

Remember when women couldn’t get loans or credit cards on their own? Donald Trump sure does.

A programming note: More Live conversations next week!

We’re back Monday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, with the scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Then on Wednesday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll have the economic researcher and journalist Nathan Tankus. And on Friday, May 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with the Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. You won’t want to miss any of it!

