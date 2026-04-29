The.Ink

The.Ink

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Pam Costain's avatar
Pam Costain
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Plum Village, the Buddhist network of practitioners inspired by activist and Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, has been offering an online global course called "Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet" for some years. More than 7,000 people have participated. Like the author of this piece, I have taken the course. I can't recommend it enough. As a lifelong activist, I found the insights I gained extraordinarily helpful in sustaining me both through the climate crisis and the democracy crisis. Knowing how to stay calm in the storm, faithful to our values and commitments and to not give up in the midst of the current insanity is crucial for the future.

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