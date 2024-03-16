This week, lawmakers in Washington proved it is still possible for them to rise above the petty bitterness and come together and get things done…which in this case meant pissing off millions of hormonal teenagers.

It was another big foray into industrial policy in the United States, as the House of Representatives threatened the social video juggernaut TikTok with a ban unless it agrees to change owners.

Whether or not the proposal finds votes in the Senate and moves forward, the very idea of it is complicated, as any viable purchase would probably result in further consolidation of the digital platforms that already seem to own everything.

Meanwhile, on Israel and Gaza, the Biden campaign has continued to drift away from the Netanyahu government, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week got the world’s attention in calling out the Israeli leader as an obstacle to peace.

And extremely online folks everywhere are still on the hunt for a missing princess.

We had a big slate of interviews this week, with people making sense of the news — and those making it in the first place.

Monopoly power, big tech, and the fight for freedom

Spying, mergers and acquisitions, and other viral dance crazes