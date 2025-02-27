Tomorrow — Thursday, February 27, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time — we’ll be speaking with Gabriel Sherman, the journalist, author, and screenwriter of the recent film The Apprentice, which explores Donald Trump’s rise to power in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s and his relationship with his political mentor, the notoriously amoral lawyer and powerbroker Roy Cohn. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film earned Oscar nominations for Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn, while Trump called the film “fake” and “classless” and even delayed its release with a threatened lawsuit — so you’ll definitely want to see it.

Share

Sherman has chronicled politics and the powerful in his reporting for Vanity Fair and as national affairs editor at New York, and in his 2014 book about Fox News head Roger Ailes, The Loudest Voice in the Room. He continues to cover American politics and the Trump administration today, so we’ll dig into the story of the film, Trump’s beginnings, the intersection of far-right politics and the media, and what it all means for America today.

We’re really looking forward to this conversation and we’d love for you to join us. In the meantime, we encourage you to see the film, which is available to stream on all of the usual platforms. Check out the trailer below:

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

See you tomorrow!

Photo by Pief Weyman ©2024 Apprentice Productions