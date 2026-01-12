The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
4h

Here's my gratitude, Anand, for so well articulation the vision of America'f future and the understand of the current backlash to that vision that's kept me going for decades. After a weekend spent on the street in bad weather protesting the murderous actions and intentions of our very own gestapo corps, I've felt the need for a boost. I've always loved your presence and intelligence. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michele McGurrin's avatar
Michele McGurrin
4h

I am a native of Rhode Island, now in Connecticut. Rhode Island’s motto is HOPE ⚓️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture