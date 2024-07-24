These recipes didn't just fall out of a coconut tree
Some Kamala Harris-inspired tastes to feed your hunger for democracy
Something you may not know about the hardworking scribes at The Ink is that we really like to cook — when we’re not interviewing or reading or writing, you’ll probably find us in the kitchen. And we go way back with cooking with coconuts — it’s not like we just fell out of a coconut tree, either.
So as the Kamala Harris campaign picks up steam and you make your plans to vote and phone-bank and door-knock this summer, we suggest you get with the zeitgeist and fuel up with some of these very tasty coconut recipes (many of which we’ve whipped up at some point).
Fragrant Thai-style clams in coconut broth
Spicy Thai mussels with chorizo in a coconut curry broth
Coconut-braised collard greens
Sweet treats for the end of Ramadan
Andy Ricker's Kaeng Khiaw Waan Luuk Chin Plaa (Green curry with fish balls and eggplant)
If you need help finding coconuts, you might want to check with Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii. He appears to have a stash:
Good inspiration for launching my Sunday lunch & dinners for Kamala! Thanks Ink Team.
Knowing how much Kamala likes to cook, especially on Sundays if she has time, and how much fun cooking a meal with hard working voters for Kamala will be, I decided to initiate this project from now, every Sunday, until November 3rd. We’ll share insights, questions, challenges, data, encouraging experiences, pics and videos on socials and celebrate our win with a diverse and switched on group of voters! Oh yeah, and cook and eat too!
Wow! This is great!
I am firm believer that Ratso Rizzo was right about coconuts. (google-able for those unenlightned).
In any form, my single favorite edible substance.
Two of my favorite things: cornbread AND coconut, together!
Not much of a cook here, popcorn is a challenge, but now I have a REASON to make a greater attempt.
Thank you.