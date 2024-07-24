Something you may not know about the hardworking scribes at The Ink is that we really like to cook — when we’re not interviewing or reading or writing, you’ll probably find us in the kitchen. And we go way back with cooking with coconuts — it’s not like we just fell out of a coconut tree, either.

So as the Kamala Harris campaign picks up steam and you make your plans to vote and phone-bank and door-knock this summer, we suggest you get with the zeitgeist and fuel up with some of these very tasty coconut recipes (many of which we’ve whipped up at some point).

Coconut cornbread

Fragrant Thai-style clams in coconut broth

Spicy Thai mussels with chorizo in a coconut curry broth

Coconut-braised collard greens

Coconut rice

Sweet treats for the end of Ramadan

Andy Ricker's Kaeng Khiaw Waan Luuk Chin Plaa (Green curry with fish balls and eggplant)

If you need help finding coconuts, you might want to check with Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii. He appears to have a stash:

Coconut drink: photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images; coconut mussels: photo by Michael P. Farrell/Albany Times Union via Getty Images; coconut sweets: photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images