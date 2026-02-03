The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janni Littlepage's avatar
Janni Littlepage
6hEdited

Great interview, Anand!

'The Epstein Class'...

connecting the dots with surgical precision, as only you can do.

Bravo!

Reply
Share
gerri caldarola's avatar
gerri caldarola
6h

excellent points. Epstein class description is illuninating. We should use it...all the time.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture