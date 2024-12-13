By Megan Peck Shub

Thanks to an unscrupulous insider, The Ink is now in possession of several leaked emails regarding an earlier version of the White House 2024 holiday theme, which was ultimately titled—with no apparent irony—“A Season of Peace and Light.”

Earlier versions were, suffice it to say, much darker.

From: Birch Event Design

To: Rafanelli Events

Re: Descending Ghouls

Hey! Just checking in on the creative here. Overall we are a little skittish about the brief this year, but we’ll start with the East Room. Usually, it’s garlands or something. Can you confirm FLOTUS has signed off on the concept of “ghouls descending from the ceiling?” Need to know before we order several hundred yards of gauze. If so, need to know if budget is silk or cotton. Also — ghouls? Again, we were thinking that feels “Halloween” but open to new ideas of course!

From: Rafanelli Events

To: Jill Biden Assistant

Hey—can you please confirm if FLOTUS envisions ghouls that are Halloween-style ghostly ghouls? Like, are we talking scary ghouls? Maybe they are supposed to look like “angels” and we are getting our wires crossed? We are at a loss.